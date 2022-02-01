Open Sud de France Montpellier 2022: Ugo Humbert vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (7) Ugo Humbert vs Richard Gasquet

Date: 2 February 2022

Tournament: Open Sud de France

Round: First round

Venue: Montpellier, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $547,208

Ugo Humbert vs Richard Gasquet preview

Two weeks after clashing in the first round of the Australian Open, Ugo Humbert and Richard Gasquet will square off once again in the first round of the Open Sud de France.

The older Frenchman earned the bragging rights in that encounter, edging Humbert in four sets. However, the circumstances were entirely different then.

The World No. 40 tested positive for COVID-19 right after his loss, which leaves a doubt that the virus might have affected his stamina during his match with Gasquet. Having recovered now, Humbert will hope to get back to the form he showed at the start of the season when he upset Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Cup.

Richard Gasquet in action at 2022 Australian Open

A former World No. 7 and holder of 15 ATP titles, Richard Gasquet is now languishing at 75th in the world rankings.

The 35-year-old has battled back from injuries to stay in the sport out of sheer passion and determination. And he has the results too to prove it.

Last year, he made the final in Umag, apart from three other quarterfinals in Lyon, Parma and Winston-Salem.

Gasquet has gone 1-1 in the two matches he has played this year. Having toppled Humbert, he went down to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Australian Open.

But he will hope to take a lot of confidence from that big win over his 23-year-old compatriot when the two face off yet again in Montpellier.

Ugo Humbert vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Richard Gasquet leads Ugo Humbert 1-0 in the head-to-head, having beaten the 40th-ranked player 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in the first round of 2022 Australian Open.

Ugo Humbert vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Humbert in action at 2022 Australian Open

Both are known for their attacking style of play and will be keen to make frequent forays up to the net. While Humbert has a bigger forehand, Gasquet likes to dominate with his backhand.

The serve will be key in this match. Gasquet put up a brilliant serving display in their last meeting, powering 12 aces past his younger countryman. He also played a cleaner match, with his winners to unforced errors ratio being 39-36.

Humbert, on the other hand, peppered the court with 50 unforced errors to 55 winners. Clearly, the 23-year-old southpaw has to control his aggression and needs to bring down the error count.

That said, the change in conditions could favor Humbert in this matchup. He likes to take the ball early on returns, which could prove to be highly effective on the faster indoor hardcourts. If the lefty can consistently attack Gasquet's serve, he could avenge his Australian Open loss.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert in two tight sets.

