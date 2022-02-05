Open Sud de France Montpellier 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Alexander Bublik
Date: 6 February, 2022
Tournament: Open Sud de France
Round: Final
Venue: Montpellier, France
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Indoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $547,208
Match timing: Not before 3:00 pm local time, 2:00 pm GMT, 7:30 pm IST, 9:00 am EST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.
Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik preview
Top seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns with sixth seed Alexander Bublik in the final of the 2022 Open Sud de France on Sunday.
Zverev put on a commanding display in the semifinals to defeat Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3. He was in control of the match throughout, except for a brief stumble in the second set when he lost serve.
After a disappointing fourth-round exit from the Australian Open, the German took a wildcard to compete in Montpellier and his decision has worked out well as he finds himself on the cusp of lifting another trophy.
Aside from his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald, where he was taken to a tie-break, he hasn't lost more than three games in a set.
Alexander Bublik, meanwhile, got the better of Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals to reach his first final of the year and fifth of his career. The Kazakh produced his best performance of the tournament against the Serb, but he'll have to take his game to another level in the final against Zverev.
Bublik has turned his season around in Montpellier after a disappointing start. He started the year with a first-round loss at the Adelaide International. He secured his first win at the Australian Open, but his joy was shortlived as he exited in the second round.
In Montpellier, Bublik has finally found some momentum and will be eager to cap off an amazing week with his first ATP title.
Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head
Zverev and Bublik have faced off once previously, with the Kazakh leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only encounter, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the 2021 Rotterdam Open.
Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik prediction
Zverev will enter this contest as the firm favorite, given how well he's played so far in the tournament.
Both players possess monstrous first serves but are prone to leaking double faults under pressure. Zverev is easily the superior player from the baseline and will look to dictate points from the back of the court with his backhand.
The German also has much more experience in finals. The Kazakh has lost all four of his previous finals, while Zverev has won 19 of the 28 he has contested.
Bublik will certainly put up more of a fight than Zverev's previous opponents, but the German seems to have found his mojo once again and should be able to win the match.
Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.