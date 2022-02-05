Open Sud de France Montpellier 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Alexander Bublik

Date: 6 February, 2022

Tournament: Open Sud de France

Round: Final

Venue: Montpellier, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $547,208

Match timing: Not before 3:00 pm local time, 2:00 pm GMT, 7:30 pm IST, 9:00 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Top seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns with sixth seed Alexander Bublik in the final of the 2022 Open Sud de France on Sunday.

Zverev put on a commanding display in the semifinals to defeat Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3. He was in control of the match throughout, except for a brief stumble in the second set when he lost serve.

After a disappointing fourth-round exit from the Australian Open, the German took a wildcard to compete in Montpellier and his decision has worked out well as he finds himself on the cusp of lifting another trophy.

Aside from his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald, where he was taken to a tie-break, he hasn't lost more than three games in a set.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



2017 champ



@OpenSuddeFrance Top drawer2017 champ @AlexZverev defeats Ymer 6-1 6-3 and will play Bublik tomorrow for his 20th title! Top drawer ⬆️2017 champ @AlexZverev defeats Ymer 6-1 6-3 and will play Bublik tomorrow for his 20th title!@OpenSuddeFrance https://t.co/OheK8UN8yv

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Australian Open.

Alexander Bublik, meanwhile, got the better of Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals to reach his first final of the year and fifth of his career. The Kazakh produced his best performance of the tournament against the Serb, but he'll have to take his game to another level in the final against Zverev.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Bublik defeats Krajinovic 6-4 6-2 and books his slot in the Montpellier final!



@OpenSuddeFrance On FIREBublik defeats Krajinovic 6-4 6-2 and books his slot in the Montpellier final! On FIRE 🔥Bublik defeats Krajinovic 6-4 6-2 and books his slot in the Montpellier final!@OpenSuddeFrance https://t.co/gFUID2IxcU

Bublik has turned his season around in Montpellier after a disappointing start. He started the year with a first-round loss at the Adelaide International. He secured his first win at the Australian Open, but his joy was shortlived as he exited in the second round.

In Montpellier, Bublik has finally found some momentum and will be eager to cap off an amazing week with his first ATP title.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Zverev and Bublik have faced off once previously, with the Kazakh leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only encounter, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the 2021 Rotterdam Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Australian Open.

Zverev will enter this contest as the firm favorite, given how well he's played so far in the tournament.

Both players possess monstrous first serves but are prone to leaking double faults under pressure. Zverev is easily the superior player from the baseline and will look to dictate points from the back of the court with his backhand.

The German also has much more experience in finals. The Kazakh has lost all four of his previous finals, while Zverev has won 19 of the 28 he has contested.

Bublik will certainly put up more of a fight than Zverev's previous opponents, but the German seems to have found his mojo once again and should be able to win the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram