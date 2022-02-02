Open Sud de France Montpellier 2022: Gael Monfils vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Gael Monfils vs Mikael Ymer

Date: 3 February 2022

Tournament: Open Sud de France

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Montpellier, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $547,208

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App

Gael Monfils vs Mikael Ymer preview

Monfils at the 2022 Australian Open

Third seed Gael Monfils will square off against Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the second round of the Open Sud de France on Thursday.

Monfils has made a brilliant start to the season, winning his first title in almost two years at the Adelaide International 1 without dropping a set. At the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in a closely contested five-set thriller.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



@gael_monfils defeats Khachanov 6-4 6-4 in Adelaide to secure his first Aussie ATP Tour title!



#AdelaideTennis OPENING THE YEAR IN STYLE@gael_monfils defeats Khachanov 6-4 6-4 in Adelaide to secure his first Aussie ATP Tour title! OPENING THE YEAR IN STYLE 🙌@gael_monfils defeats Khachanov 6-4 6-4 in Adelaide to secure his first Aussie ATP Tour title! #AdelaideTennis https://t.co/rFAKZmClXz

At the Open Sud de France, the World No. 16 is back at one of his favorite hunting grounds. He is a three-time champion at the event, winning in 2010, 2014 and 2020, and has been a finalist on two other occasions.

Mikael Ymer at the 2022 Australian Open

Mikael Ymer defeated home favorite Corentin Moutet 7-6(5), 6-4 to begin his campaign in Montpellier on a winning note. The Swede was on the backfoot in the opening set, trailing 2-4 before leveling the proceedings. He found himself 2-5 behind in the tie-break as well, but won five points in a row to clinch the set. The 23-year-old played much better in the second set, however, to seal the match.

Ymer started the year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, but lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He has rebounded nicely with a win here and will look to gain momentum once again.

Gael Monfils vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

The two have played just once before, with Ymer leading 1-0 in head-to-head. He won their only encounter 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the 2021 French Open.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



overcomes Gael Monfils 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to become the first Swedish man in the 3R since Robin Soderling in 2011. What a battle, gents @MikaelYmer overcomes Gael Monfils 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to become the first Swedish man in the 3R since Robin Soderling in 2011. #RolandGarros What a battle, gents 👏@MikaelYmer overcomes Gael Monfils 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to become the first Swedish man in the 3R since Robin Soderling in 2011. #RolandGarros https://t.co/nfKgfuTdQe

Gael Monfils vs Mikeal Ymer prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2022 Adelaide International 1

Monfils holds the edge over his opponent in this match given their recent form. While Ymer did manage to defeat him last year, he was going through a rough patch at the time. The Frenchman is back to his best now, so it might be a different story this time around.

Monfils' athleticism hasn't diminished over the years and with experience, he has become wiser. But Ymer's court coverage is excellent and will pose a challenge to the Frenchman. The Swede has a balanced game and is capable of switching briskly from defense to offense when the need arises.

Monfils has improved his serve of late and his shotmaking remains as impeccable as ever. Ymer has the game to make it a competitive contest, but his inconsistency often lets him down. Expect the Frenchman to level their rivalry with a win on Thursday.

Prediction: Gael Monfils to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala