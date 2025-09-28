Orleans Open 2025 final: Raphael Collignon vs Martin Landaluce preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Raphael Collignon vs Martin Landaluce
Date: September 28, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Orleans Open
Round: Final
Venue: L’Arena de CO'Met, Orleans, France.
Category: ATP Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: €181,250
Raphael Collignon vs Martin Landaluce preview
Raphael Collignon will take on Martin Landaluce in the final round of the Orleans Open on Sunday.
Collignon is a rising star on the men's tour. Apart from title-winning runs in Pau and Monza, he also secured a runner-up finish in Lugano (Challenger events). The Belgian also reached the third round of the US Open this year, but lost to Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.
Collignon started his campaign in Orleans by cruising past Kimmer Coppejans and Alexis Galarneau in the initial few rounds. He then brushed aside Justin Engel in the semifinals, 7-6(3), 6-3. The 23-year-old has yet to drop a set this week.
Meanwhile, Martin Landaluce has registered some promising results in 2025. Apart from semifinal runs in Prague and Nottingham 2, he also reached the quarterfinals in Ilkley (Challenger events). The Spaniard also participated in the Australian Open, but lost to James McCabe in the first round.
Landaluce started his campaign in Orleans with hard-fought wins over Mae Malige and Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the initial few rounds. He then eliminated Mark Lajal in the semifinal, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4. The 19-year-old has only dropped one set in Orleans so far.
Raphael Collignon vs Martin Landaluce head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Raphael Collignon vs Martin Landaluce odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM (To be updated).
Raphael Collignon vs Martin Landaluce prediction
Collignon's impressive start to the season got even better after he helped Belgium secure a place in the Davis Cup Finals. He played an instrumental role in their victory over Team Australia. The top seed has continued his rich vein of form in Orleans.
On the other hand, Martin Landaluce entered the qualifiers in London and New York, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The youngster has shown incredible ability for his age and now has a chance to clinch his first title this year. The Spaniard has a 70% success ratio on his first serve points this week.
While Landaluce has the pedigree to present a tough challenge, Collignon is still a heavy favorite to come out on top. The Belgian is unbeaten in his last six matches and is most likely to overpower his opponent in the final.
Pick: Collignon to win in straight sets.