Naomi Osaka set to sign deals with Adidas and Nissan after her US Open win

vinay rajupalepu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 206 // 13 Sep 2018, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naomi Osaka Press Conference

The US Open title win has brought all the glory to Naomi Osaka and along with it, comes the million dollar deal from Adidas now. Adidas has been the official sponsor for Naomi Osaka and they have been handing out six-figure paycheque to the Japanese star until her win at the US Open finals.

Her contract with Adidas is reportedly going to end next year. Following Naomi's increasing popularity across the USA, Japan and not to forget the social media after the win, Adidas is keen on continuing its sponsorship deal with Naomi. According to The Times, the new deal is going to fetch her at-least $8.5 million dollars.

Along with the Adidas deal, Naomi is also roped in as the brand ambassador for the Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday. Reacting to the Nissan deal, Naomi has said that "My dad used to drive a Nissan car and by becoming a brand ambassador to the same company, it feels like I've come full circle."

The impact of Adidas and Nissan deals with Naomi

The drama that occurred at the US Open women's finals has in a way benefited a lot to Osaka indeed. The way she carried herself after the incident during the match and her demeanour, the respect Osaka showed to her opponent and her humility in the post-match interviews garnered great support and admiration from Tennis fans everywhere around the world. Naomi, being a 20-year-old, growing up in the USA since she was three years old and representing Japan while playing tennis will help both Adidas and Nissan in reaching out to the youth in both the countries easily. Adidas especially will benefit from the deal as most of its products are intended for the young people.

The tennis fraternity has already started calling her as the young Serena and this tag is rightly deserving as the Japanese player is almost following her idol Serena in bagging million dollar deals with numerous brands.