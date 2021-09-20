Ostrava 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction | J&T Banka Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann

Date: 21 September 2021

Tournament: Ostrava Open 2021

Round: First (Round of 32)

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 12 pm EST, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann preview

Sixth seed Angelique Kerber will begin her Ostrava Open campaign on Tuesday with a first-round match against fellow left-hander Jil Teichmann.

Kerber had a disappointing first half of the season; after reaching the quarterfinals of the very first tournament she played in 2021, she suffered a spate of early exits. When she suffered a third consecutive first-round loss at Roland Garros, it looked like there would be retirement talks for the German soon.

However, Kerber has rebounded in spectacular fashion since that defeat in Paris. The former World No. 1 won her first title since Wimbledon 2018 at the Bad Homburg Open, defeating Petra Kvitova along the way. She then reached the semifinals of Wimbledon, losing to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

Kerber continued her strong showing after that as well, ending the North American hardcourt swing with a fourth-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open.

Jil Teichmann in action at the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Jil Teichmann, meanwhile, is having the best year of her career so far. She made the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time at the Dubai Open, and she would better that performance by making the final at the Cincinnati Open.

The Swiss defeated Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova on her way to that last final, which also propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 40.

Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Angelique Kerber and Jil Teichmann, and as such their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Angelique Kerber at the 2021 French Open.

Over the last few months, Angelique Kerber has rediscovered the form that won her three Major titles. And while Jil Teichmann is having the best year of her career, she hasn't produced her finest tennis on a consistent basis.

When facing a champion of Kerber's caliber, anything less than your best is not enough. In this battle of left-handers, we expect the German's experience, defensive superiority and court craft to come up trumps.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid