Ostrava 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head & prediction | J&T Banka Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit

Date: 25 September 2021

Tournament: Ostrava Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 3.30 pm local time, 1.30 pm GMT, 9.30 am ET, 7 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit preview

Petra Kvitova and Anett Kontaveit posted dominating wins in their respective quarterfinal matches to book a semifinal meeting in Ostrava.

Kvitova delighted the home fans with some exceptional ball striking during her 6-4, 6-4 win over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. The Czech's forehand proved to be a major weapon in the match, but she also impressed with her forays into the net, finishing off quite a few points with solid volleys.

Kvitova is looking to make her second WTA final of the season, but she will have to come through a stern test in the shape of the tenacious Kontaveit.

Anett Kontaveit took out Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

Kontaveit upset Olympic-champion Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals. The Estonian produced a supreme performance, especially on return, to register a straightforward win.

Kontaveit has put together a strong run in Ostrava so far, beating in-form opponents Paula Badosa, Sorana Cirstea and Bencic en route to the last four. She will fancy her chances of producing another upset on Saturday.

Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Anett Kontaveit in their current head-to-head by a comfortable 5-2 margin. The Czech posted a hard-fought three-set win over her Estonian opponent in their last meeting at the 2021 Qatar Open.

Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Kvitova has mixed up her her shots well this week.

Given the somewhat lopsided head-to-head, Petra Kvitova should enter this contest as the favorite. The Czech has had her fair share of problems against Anett Kontaveit in the past though, and she will need to be wary of the Estonian's power.

Kontaveit is capable of going toe-to-toe with most opponents from the back of the court. Her aggressive return position has served her well this week.

Kvitova, for her part, looks to have rediscovered her form after going through a bit of a slump in the past few months. The Czech has looked extremely confident in her shotmaking this week and has also made a conscious effort to come forward to the net quite often.

The slower court conditions in Ostrava should technically favor Kontaveit. But Kvitova has found a way to hit past two strong defensive players -- Teichmann and Anastasia Potapova -- this week and will fancy her chances in baseline rallies against the Estonian.

If Kvitova can strike the ball as cleanly as she has in her past couple of matches, she should be able to waltz into the final.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram