Ostrava 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction | J&T Banka Open

Fixture: (2) Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann

Date: 24 September 2021

Tournament: Ostrava Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 12 pm EST, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann preview

Petra Kvitova and Jil Teichmann came through hard-fought wins in their respective second-round matches to book a meeting in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Ostrava Open.

Kvitova was the first to confirm her spot in the last-eight, outlasting Russia's Anastasia Potapova in a marathon tussle on Wednesday. The Czech needed to produce some of her best tennis to hit through Potapova's rock-solid defense, eventually prevailing 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3 after over two hours of play.

Jill Teichmann has scored a couple of big wins here this week.

Teichmann, meanwhile, came through a topsy-turvy affair against Portoroz finalist Alison Riske on Thursday. The Swiss showed incredible fighting skills to come back strong after being completely outplayed by an ultra-aggressive Riske in the second set.

Teichmann had earlier registered a statement win over Angelique Kerber in the first round, and she will be looking to carry her momentum into the clash on Friday.

Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Petra Kvitova and Jil Teichman squared off in the second round of the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships, where the Czech had to withdraw after dropping the opening set. Thus, Teichmann leads the current head-to-head 1-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Petra Kvitova used a lot of variety in her match against Anastasia Potapova.

Petra Kvitova will enter this match looking to exact revenge for her loss in Dubai earlier this year. And while the Czech wasn't in the best of form entering the tournament, she had plenty of positives to take away from her opening match.

Kvitova was solid in all departments for most of the encounter against Potapova, with her groundstorkes and serve working well on the day. She even showcased her varied arsenal, mixing in a few serve-and-volleys and dropshots.

But above all, it was her ability to step up in the face of pressure from the other end that helped her sail through.

Against Jil Teichmann, the Czech faces a similarly tenacious opponent. The Swiss possesses a well-rounded game and is extremely consistent from the baseline. She is unlikely to give Kvitova too many free points, and we could be in for another grueling baseline tussle.

Teichmann also has the ability to accelerate on her shots, especially off the flatter backhand side. Kvitova will need to continue playing at a high level, but if she can showcase the same level of restraint that she did in her last match, the second seed should be able to walk away with a win in this one.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid