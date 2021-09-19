Ostrava 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | J&T Banka Open

After a successful inauguration in October last year, the second edition of the Ostrava Open will be held from 20-26 September. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka won't be defending her title, but the WTA 500 indoor tournament has still managed to attract some of the most established names on the women's tour.

2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek headlines the 32-player field. Home favorite Petra Kvitova, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and US Open semifinalist Maria Sakkari round out the top four seeds.

On that note, here's an in-depth look at how the draw might unfold:

Top half: Maria Sakkari, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Jelena Ostapenko looking to topple Iga Swiatek

Maria Sakkari reached the semifinals at the 2021 US Open & French Open

Seeded players: [1] Iga Swiatek, [4] Maria Sakkari, [7] Elena Rybakina, [5] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Expected semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari

Dark horse: Jelena Ostapenko

Analysis: World No. 8 Iga Swiatek will be keen to strengthen her position in the Race rankings with a strong showing in Ostrava. The Pole's last few tournaments have been disappointing by her lofty standards; since reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, she hasn't made the last eight in five consecutive events.

As the top seed in Ostrava, the 20-year-old will be looking to end that streak and reach her first quarterfinal in more than three months. Having received a bye in the first round, Swiatek will need to beat either US Open doubles champion Shuai Zhang or Portoroz semifinalist Yulia Putintseva to secure her passage to the last eight.

Charleston champion Veronika Kudermetova or seventh seed Elena Rybakina could lie in wait for the Pole in the quarterfinals.

Jelena Ostapenko in action at the Viking International in Eastbourne

In the second quarter, French Open and US Open semifinalist Maria Sakkari, Luxembourg finalist Jelena Ostapenko and Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be vying for a place in the last eight.

As one of the top four seeds, Sakkari too has a first-round bye. But the Greek will need to hit the ground running as she could face Ostapenko in the second round. The Latvian will contest the Luxembourg final on Sunday.

The winner will most likely take on Olympic mixed doubles champion Pavlyuchenkova, who is coming off a pre-quarterfinal appearance at the US Open.

Semifinal prediction: Maria Sakkari def. Iga Swiatek

Bottom half: Angelique Kerber, Belinda Bencic, Karolina Muchova will challenge Petra Kvitova

Will home soil bring about a change in fortunes for Petra Kvitova?

Seeded players: [2] Petra Kvitova, [3] Belinda Bencic, [6] Angelique Kerber, [8] Karolina Muchova

Expected semifinal: Petra Kvitova vs Belinda Bencic

Dark horse: Paula Badosa

Analysis: Doha champion Petra Kvitova hasn't had the best of months on the tour. Since reaching the semifinals at Bad Homburg in June, the Czech has made the quarterfinals just once in her next six tournaments.

Kvitova will be hoping to end her struggles on her return to home soil. However, she won't find it easy as she could face Roland Garros quarterfinalist Paula Badosa might in her opener.

A win over the Spaniard could book a date with familiar foe Angelique Kerber, provided the Wimbledon semifinalist makes it that far. Having lost to Kerber in their last two meetings, Kvitova will be hoping to turn the tables on the German this time around.

Belinda Bencic strikes a forehand during the 2021 US Open

The other section of this half is led by Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who's been in a rich vein of form. Since her historic Tokyo run, the Swiss hasn't lost before the quarterfinals in any of her next three tournaments.

Bencic would be keen to keep that run going at Ostrava, where she could meet the tricky Sara Sorribes Tormo in the opening round.

If she can navigate her way into the quarterfinals, Bencic is likely to find a familiar opponent on the opposite side of the net -- Karolina Muchova. The Czech lost to Bencic in Cincinnati and needs to be at her flawless best to avenge that defeat.

But Muchova will likely need to overcome Cleveland champion Anett Kontaveit or Istanbul winner Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 16 to set up a possible rematch with Bencic.

Semifinal prediction: Belinda Bencic def. Angelique Kerber

Prediction for the final

Maria Sakkari def. Belinda Bencic

