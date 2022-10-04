Ostrava 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Tereza Martincova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Anett Kontaveit vs Tereza Martincova

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022

Date: October 5, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Tereza Martincova preview

Defending champion Anett Kontaveit will lock horns with home favorite Tereza Martincova in a second-round encounter at the 2022 Agel Open on Wednesday.

Kontaveit comes into the tournament fresh off a finals showing — her second for the season — at her home tournament in Talinn. The Estonian improved her win-loss record to 20-15 but lost to Barbora Krecjikova in the summit clash.

Martincova lost to Kontaveit at last week's Talinn Open.

Having had a breakthrough season in 2021, Martincova has struggled to sustain the results this year and comes into her home event with a negative win-loss record of 20-24.

Her best result came on the grasscourts of Nottingham, where she made the semifinals. The Czech's power-packed game, however, is well suited for the hardcourts and she could well pose a challenge to Kontaveit on Wednesday.

Anett Kontaveit vs Tereza Martincova head-to-head

The Estonian leads Tereza Martincova in their current head-to-head 3-0. Kontaveit has beaten her opponent twice in the last three months.

Anett Kontaveit vs Tereza Martincova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Anett Kontaveit Tereza Martincova

Anett Kontaveit vs Tereza Martincova prediction

Kontaveit will be looking to open her title defense on a solid note.

Kontaveit went on a rampage at the end of the 2021 season, winning as many as five titles in a three-month period after posting largely medicore results in the first half of the season.

The former World No. 2 will be hoping to repeat the same as she opens her title defense against an opponent who pushed her to the brink in Cincinnati. The Estonian, however, has shown signs of improvement after going through a patchy period. Her groundstrokes and serve looked the strongest they have in recent months during her run at Talinn.

The renewed aggression in her game will be key against Tereza Martincova, who likes to take the ball early. She posted a solid win over the tricky Jil Teichmann in her opener and will enter the contest on a confidence high, especially after beating Martincova last week.

With two powerful ball strikers taking to the court, fans can expect a good baseline tussle. That said, Kontaveit possesses steadier groundstrokes and her ability to keep a check on unforced errors may tilt the match in her favor.

Pick: Kontaveit to win in three sets

