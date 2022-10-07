Ostrava 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: Barbora Krejcikova vs (Q) Alycia Parks

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022.

Date: October 7, 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks preview

Krejcikova in action at the 2022 US Open

Barbora Krejcikova will face Alycia Parks in the quarterfinals of the AGEL Open in Ostrava on Friday.

Krejcikova has been in good form of late, winning her first singles title of the season at the Tallinn Open where she beat Anett Kontaveit in the final.

The 26-year-old faced Shelby Rogers in the first round of the AGEL Open and beat her 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against Belinda Bencic. However, the Swiss withdrew from the match due to a foot injury and Krejcikova received a bye to the quarterfinals.

AGEL Open 2022 @WTAOstravaOpen



Get well soon, Beli! Belinda Bencic has been forced to withdraw with a Left Foot Injury so Babora Krejcikova wins by WO.Get well soon, Beli! Belinda Bencic has been forced to withdraw with a Left Foot Injury so Babora Krejcikova wins by WO. Get well soon, Beli! ❤️ https://t.co/aQDudHkzIE

Alycia Parks on action at the 2022 bett1open

Alycia Parks qualified for the main draw of the AGEL Open with wins over Oksana Selekhmeteva and Anna-Lena Friedsam.

The 21-year-old stunned Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6(3) in the first round to set up a Round of 16 clash against Maria Sakkari. The young American fought back from a set down to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 and reach her maiden WTA singles quarterfinal.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 133 - Alycia Parks (ranked #133) is the second American female player ranked outside the top-100 to win against a top-10 opponent this season, after Serena Williams versus Anett Kontaveit at the US Open. Surprise. @WTA _insider 133 - Alycia Parks (ranked #133) is the second American female player ranked outside the top-100 to win against a top-10 opponent this season, after Serena Williams versus Anett Kontaveit at the US Open. Surprise.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/eiBlJtVpQ5

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

The two players will lock horns for the first time on Friday, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Barbora Krejcikova Alycia Parks

(Odds will be updated when available)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks prediction

Krejcikova has won seven matches on the trot and will come into the encounter as the heavy favorite. She will also be the fresher of the two considering she received a walkover in her last match, further tilting the scales in her favor.

The Czech is a solid all-round player with no discernable weaknesses in her game. She likes to mix things up with slices and drop shots to keep her opponents on their toes.

Parks is a powerful ball striker. She served 15 aces in her last match against Sakkari and will look to do the same against Krejcikova. She will, however, need to keep an eye on her double faults and unforced errors.

Parks will be in good spirits considering the dream week she has had in Ostrava. However, the young American could be a bit fatigued after a grueling battle with Sakkari, and that might enable the experienced Krejcikova to pick her off and advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes