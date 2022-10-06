Ostrava 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022.

Date: October 6, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Belinda Bencic in action at the US Open

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic will face Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the AGEL Open on Thursday.

Bencic began her WTA 500 campaign in Ostrava against Eugenie Bouchard. The Canadian won the opening set via a tiebreak but Bencic dominated the second, winning it 6-1 to force the match into a decider.

The World No. 14 had three break points in the first game of the final set but was unable to cash in on them. However, she managed to break Bouchard in the fifth game which eventually proved decisive as she won the set 6-4 to seal her place in the second round.

Barbora Krejcikova won the 2022 Tallinn Open.

Krejcikova won her maiden singles title of the season at the Tallinn Open by beating top seed Anett Kontaveit in the final.

The Czech then entered the AGEL Open unseeded and faced Shelby Rogers in the first round. She put in a fine display to defeat the American 6-2, 6-2, and seal her place in the Round of 16. This marked her sixth successive win.

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Bencic leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Krejcikova. However, the latter won their most recent meeting 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 6-3 in Tallinn last week.

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Belinda Bencic +110 +1.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (+100) Barbora Krejcikova -138 -1.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-138)

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Krejcikova will be brimming with confidence after winning the Tallinn Open, so she might be the favorite to win the match. However, Bencic leads in the head-to-head and is formidable on her day, meaning she cannot be written off.

Krejcikova served brilliantly in her match against Rogers, winning 76% of her service points (35 out of 46). She also won 50% of her return points (27 out of 54) and will be eager to put Bencic's accurate serve to the test. The Czech loves to play from the baseline and has a good net game as well.

Bencic will look to dictate the play from the start and put pressure on her opponent with her powerful groundstrokes. In the end, it might come down to who is more composed on the court.

The match promises to be an exciting one and could go down to the wire. Having recently beaten Bencic, Krejcikova should be able to defeat the Swiss once again and seal her place in the AGEL Open quarterfinals.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in three sets.

