Ostrava 2022: Daria Kasatkina vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daria Kasatkina vs Emma Raducanu.

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daria Kasatkina vs Emma Raducanu preview

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina will lock horns with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round of the 2022 AGEL Open in Ostrava.

Kasatkina started the season with consecutive semifinals in the lead-up to the Australian Open. In the season's first Major, she went out in the third round. Aside from a third-round appearance at the Qatar Open, her results weren't that impressive until the clay swing.

Kasatkina reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and followed it up with a last-four finish at the French Open as well, her first at a Grand Slam. A couple of quarterfinals in Berlin and Bad Homburg concluded her grass season as she wasn't allowed to compete at Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian players.

Upon her return to the tour, Kasatkina won her first title of the year at the Silicon Valley Classic. She was unable to build upon this result, as she lost in the opening round of her next two tournaments. The 25-year-old then won her second title of the season at the Granby Championships.

Kasatkina's title-winning run didn't help her at the US Open as she was knocked out in the first round.

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Hana Bank Korea Open.

It has been a tough season for Raducanu, with plenty of ups and downs. She didn't win consecutive matches until April, when she made it to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The Brit made it to the third round of the Madrid Open, but an injury forced her to retire midway through her first-round contest at the Italian Open.

Raducanu then lost in the second round at the French Open and Wimbledon. She reached her second quarterfinal of the year at the Citi Open after that. After a first-round exit from the Canadian Open, the teenager scored some impressive wins at the Western & Southern Open.

Raducanu defeated Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before losing to Jessica Pegula in the third round. As the defending champion at the US Open, she lost to Alize Cornet in the first round. Her next tournament was the Slovenia Open, where she made it to the second round.

Raducanu then reached her first semifinal since last year's US Open at the Korea Open. Unfortunately, an injury forced her to retire during her semifinal match.

Daria Kasatkina vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Daria Kasatkina vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina -155 +1.5 (-375) Over 21.5 (-120) Emma Raducanu +120 -1.5 (+250) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daria Kasatkina vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open.

Raducanu played some great tennis before an injury sidetracked her at the Korea Open. While Kasatkina has had a better season, she hasn't competed for a month now, and could be a little rusty. The Russian's serve remains prone to attack, but she makes up for it by doing well during return games.

Kasatkina does a good job of absorbing pace and redirecting shots, which will certainly come in handy against a player like Raducanu. The Brit's game seems to have come together once again. She's hitting her shots with more depth and power.

If Raducanu plays like she did in Seoul and is fully healed, she should have the edge in this match-up. Otherwise, Kasatkina is likely to come out on top.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

