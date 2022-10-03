Ostrava 2022: Eugenie Bouchard vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Belinda Bencic vs (Q) Eugenie Bouchard

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022.

Date: October 4, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Belinda Bencic preview

Eugenie Bouchard in action at the US Open qualifiers

Eugenie Bouchard will face sixth seed Belinda Bencic in the first round of the 2022 AGEL Open in Ostrava on Tuesday.

Bouchard returned to action this season after over a year on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury during the American hardcourt season and failed to qualify for the main draw at the US Open.

The Canadian then competed at the Chennai Open and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Joanne Zuger and Karman Kaur Thandi. However, she lost to Nadia Podoroska in the last eight.

She then entered the Korea Open as a wildcard and lost 7-6(5), 7-6(5) to Tatjana Maria in the opening round. Bouchard came through qualifying to reach the main draw of the AGEL Open in Ostrava, defeating Oceane Dodin and Dalma Galfi.

Genie beats #91 Galfi 63 62 and is into the main draw in Ostrava! Didn't get broken the whole match. First top 100 win since the shoulder surgery

Belinda Bencic in action at the US Open

Belinda Bencic has produced some impressive performances so far this season, winning her maiden claycourt title at the Charleston Open by beating Ons Jabeur in the final. She also reached the semifinals of the Miami Open and the final of the bett1open in Berlin.

After losing to Karolina Pliskova in the third round of the US Open, Bencic competed at the Tallinn Open as the second seed and reached the semifinals before losing to Barbora Krejcikova.

Barbora Krejcikova qualifies into the final in Tallinn after almost 3h30 of play vs Belinda Bencic!



( @WTA) OMG THIS FIGHT 🥵Barbora Krejcikova qualifies into the final in Tallinn after almost 3h30 of play vs Belinda Bencic! OMG THIS FIGHT 🥵Barbora Krejcikova qualifies into the final in Tallinn after almost 3h30 of play vs Belinda Bencic! (🎥 @WTA) https://t.co/yaVS7A94T7

Eugenie Bouchard vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Bencic leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Bouchard. The first match between the two came at the 2015 Aegon International in Eastbourne, with the Swiss winning the match after the Canadian was forced to retire 6-4, 3-0 down.

Bencic then beat Bouchard 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 at the Canadian Open in the same year.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Eugenie Bouchard +375 +4.5 (+105) Under 20.5 (-125) Belinda Bencic -550 -4.5 (-145) Over 20.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Bencic will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given her recent form also due to Bouchard's lack of match practice.

The Swiss has a solid first serve which can fetch her aces. However, her second serve is a spot of bother and can lead to double-faults.

She loves to hit her groundstrokes with a lot of power and will look to mix things up with astute drop shots.

Bouchard loves to play aggressively and her best hope of winning could be dominating her service games while looking for the odd decisive break. However, Bencic looks to be in good form and should have little trouble beating the Canadian and reaching the last-16 in Ostrava.

Pick: Bencic to win in straight sets.

