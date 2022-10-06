Ostrava 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Caty McNally.

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022.

Date: October 7, 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: Approx 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am ET and 7 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open.

Three-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will face off against qualifier Caty McNally in the quarterfinals of the 2022 AGEL Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Swiatek took on Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round. The World No. 1 was off to a solid start as she jumped to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. But the Australian, who has been in decent form herself, fought back to soon level the score.

Tomljanovic then held a couple of break points in the ninth game of the set, but Swiatek did well to fight them off. With the Australian then serving to stay in the set at 6-5, the World No. 1 managed to break her serve, securing the first set in the process.

The two traded service breaks to start the second set and followed it up with a hold of serve from each. With the score at 7-5, 2-2, Tomljanovic then decided to retire at this point, having picked up an injury and not wanting to aggravate it even further. Swiatek thus moved on to the quarterfinals.

Caty McNally at the 2022 Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

Caty McNally came through the qualifying rounds to seal her berth in the main draw at Ostrava. She defeated Anna Blinkova quite easily in the first round and then took on home favorite Karolina Muchova in the second round.

The first set was rather one-sided as McNally clinched it with a loss of just one game. The American, did have some issues on serve from time to time, but remained composed and dug herself out of trouble. Muchova snagged an early break to go 3-0 up in the second set, but squandered her lead soon enough.

The Czech then bagged another break of serve and this time held on to the advantage until the end of the set to take it. Muchova started the deciding set by breaking her opponent's serve yet again. The momentum swung in McNally's favor after this as she claimed six consecutive games to win the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally odds

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Back in 2018, Swiatek and McNally teamed up to win the junior doubles title at the French Open. The former partners are now set to battle it out for a semifinal spot. The World No. 1 looked a little rusty in her previous match against Tomljanovic, but put up a commendable display of tennis before her opponent had to retire.

McNally played a pretty good match to oust Muchova in the second round. She struck 33 winners compared to 22 unforced errors. The American will need to put her best foot forward against Swiatek, as anything less than that will lead to a swift exit.

McNally has a reliable forehand and uses the backhand slice effectively as well. She also isn't afraid to come forward and finish off points. She has the tools to trouble the Pole, but doing so consistently over the course of a match will be a real test. Swiatek has been on a rampage this year and despite McNally's talent, it is very unlikely that she'll pull off an upset win.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

