WTA Ostrava: Ons Jabeur vs Barbora Strycova preview, head-to-head & prediction | J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Ons Jabeur vs Barbora Strycova

Tournament: J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA Premier

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $528,500

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN

Ons Jabeur vs Barbora Strycova preview

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur faces the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova in the first round of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

Jabeur, ranked 32, is in fine form heading into the Premier-level event. The 26-year-old followed up a quarterfinal run in Cincinnati with a fourth-round finish at Roland Garros, where she defeated Zarina Diyas, Nao Hibino and Aryna Sabalenka before falling to Danielle Collins.

Barbora Strycova at the 2020 French Open

Her first-round opponent Barbora Strycova has not had the best of seasons. Strycova withdrew from the US Open following which she suffered second-round exits in Rome and the French Open.

She will be hoping to bounce back and make a deep run in her home tournament.

Ons Jabeur vs Barbora Strycova head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the two players. Barbora Strycova leads the head-to-head 1-0 by virtue of her 6-1 6-3 victory over Ons Jabeur in Wuhan three years ago.

Ons Jabeur vs Barbora Strycova prediction

Ons Jabeur at the 2020 French Open

Despite being the lower-ranked player, Ons Jabeur comes into the match against Barbora Strycova as the overwhelming favourite, given her superior recent form.

Jabeur is one of the hardest hitters on tour, and her power-packed game should work well on indoor hardcourts. Jabeur has the ability to generate plenty of pace off both wings and she also employs the drop shot to change the tempo of rallies.

Strycova, on the other hand, likes to end points quickly by coming to the net. The Czech is one of the few players on the women's circuit that serves and volleys on a regular basis.

Strycova has the potential to be dangerous on the quick hardcourts in Ostrava but she is unlikely to be able to withstand Jabeur's power from the baseline.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.