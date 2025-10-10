Otto Virtanen vs Calvin Hemery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Roanne Challenger 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Otto Virtanen vs Calvin Hemery

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: Roanne Challenger

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Roanne, France

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: €145,250

Otto Virtanen vs Calvin Hemery preview

Virtanen at the Libema Open Grass Court Championships - Source: Getty

Otto Virtanen will take on Calvin Hemery in the quarterfinals of the Roanne Challenger.

Virtanen has yet to find his feet on the main tour. Apart from second-round exits in Marrakech, Rome, and Rosmalen, he also clinched the title in the Birmingham Challenger. The 24-year-old also entered the qualifiers in New York, but lost to Leandro Riedi in the second round.

Virtanen entered Roanne after a short stint in Istanbul. He started his campaign by breezing past Tom Paris and Alexander Blockx in the first two rounds. The Finnish pro defeated Blockx in a close three-set bout, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Hemery at the Lagos Open 2019 - Final - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Calvin Hemery will feel gutted not to win a title this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Brazzaville and Troyes, he reached the last 16 in Zug and the quarterfinals in Istanbul. He also entered the qualifiers in New York, but lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round.

Hemery entered Roanne after a first-round exit in the Mouilleron le Captif Challenger. He started his campaign with a solid win against Daniil Glinka and then eased past Jordan Thompson in the second round. The 30-year-old saved six break points against Thompson before the Australian retired in the first set due to injury.

Otto Virtanen vs Calvin Hemery head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Otto Virtanen vs Calvin Hemery odds

Player Name Moneyline Otto Virtanen -225 Calvin Hemery +185

All odds are sourced by BetUS.

Otto Virtanen vs Calvin Hemery prediction

Virtanen has showcased his commitment by working hard to achieve his results this year. He's entered the qualifiers at seven tour-level events to go with his escapades on the Challenger circuit. The 24-year-old won 80% of his first serve points and saved five break points in the last round.

Hemery, meanwhile, has yet another opportunity to make his mark on the ATP Challenger circuit. He hardly broke a sweat against Thompson and looked sharp against Glinka in the first round. The Frenchman has yet to lose his serve in Roanne and looks determined to make a difference this year.

Considering their recent results and record on hard courts, Hemery will be a slight favorite to win this round. Despite Virtanen's technical ability on the court, the Frenchman should be able to overpower his opponent on Friday.

Pick: Hemery to win in three sets.

Otto Virtanen vs Calvin Hemery betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Hemery to register more aces than Virtanen.

