"It's tough to compare; I didn't win like today, but I beat Medvedev and beating Djokovic to win the bronze medal was probably the most exciting moment of my career for sure" - Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta won his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday, beating eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Canadian Open.

During a press conference after the final, Carreno Busta was asked if the Masters 1000 win was a bigger achievement than his Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo. The Spaniard replied that it was difficult to compare the two events. However, he went on to say that the bronze medal win against Novak Djokovic was the most exciting moment of his career.

"It's tough to compare because the Olympics are the Olympics," he said. "It was a bronze medal. I didn't win like today. But I beat Medvedev. And beating Djokovic to win the bronze medal was probably the most exciting moment of my career for sure."

"It's true that today of course I feel very, very happy also. It's different, but I'm enjoying also both of them. I would like to continue enjoy," he added.

The Spanish No. 2 mentioned the importance of winning a Masters 1000 title.

"It's not the first one, but it's probably or for sure the most important. It's a Masters 1000. It's something great to win these kind of titles," Carreno Busta said.

Probably this year we didn't, well, make good results, but finally we can tell that we have our trophy, and it's a very, very important trophy," he added.

"My game during all the week was very, very high" - Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta in action during the 2022 Hamburg European Open - Day 4

In his post-match press conference, Pablo Carreno Busta acknowledged that he played at a "very high" level throughout the week. The Spaniard scored impressive wins over the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Dan Evans, and Hurkacz en route to the title in Montreal.

"Yeah, probably not just in the US Open Series, but in the rest of the season it's very important," Carreno Busta said. "I won 1,000 points. I won a trophy, a very important trophy. My game during all the week was very, very high. I play really, really good from the first match against Berrettini until the last one against Hubie."

"I think I just need to continue this way, believe in myself, being aggressive, and for sure I will have chances to win matches in this season and I hope in the next ones also." added the Spaniard.

Carreno Busta also highlighted the fact that he plays his best tennis at this time of the year in Canada and the US and feels "really comfortable on (the) court."

"But is true that in this part of the year, in August, when I come to America, to Canada and U.S., I feel really, really comfortable on court. Probably I make my best tennis here," he said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala