Palermo Ladies Open 2021: Danielle Collins vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Danielle Collins vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: 25 July 2021

Tournament: Palermo Ladies Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Palermo, Italy

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Approx. 7.30 pm local time, 5.30pm GMT, 1.30 pm EST, 11 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Top seed Danielle Collins will face off against Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the final of the 2021 Palermo Open on Sunday. While Collins beat Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals, Ruse overcame a three-hour marathon against Oceane Dodin for a 6(4)-7, 7-6(0), 6-1 victory.

Danielle Collins has had a fairly strong season thus far. She advanced to the semifinals of the Philip Island Trophy and the Hungarian Open, and has clinched two top-10 wins in 2021 - including an upset of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in Adelaide.

But the American has also had health concerns, and she underwent surgery for endometriosis mid-way through the year. Feeling close to her best again, Collins has now reached her maiden WTA final in Palermo - and that too without dropping a set all week.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Her opponent in the final, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, has been in stellar form lately. The 23-year-old won her first WTA title in Hamburg earlier this month and will play in her second consecutive final on Sunday.

Ruse has also been swiftly climbing the world rankings this year. Currently ranked No. 137, the young Romanian can crack the top 100 for the first time in her career by lifting the title in Palermo.

Danielle Collins vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

The duo's sole meeting came this year in Hamburg, where Elena Gabriela Ruse claimed a tight three-set victory over Danielle Collins. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of the Romanian.

Danielle Collins vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Danielle Collins and Elena-Gabriela Ruse both play a powerful brand of tennis that employs heavy shot-making. However, Collins' unique ability to rip winners at will - especially off the backhand wing - might tilt the match in her favor.

Danielle Collins

The American also has a solid serve in her arsenal. In her previous match against Zhang Shuai, Collins thundered down seven aces and got broken just once. Ruse, meanwhile, struggled to hold serve against Dodin and was able to win just 56% of points on her first serve.

The considerable ranking advantage and experience of Danielle Collins makes her a clear favorite for the final. Ruse is prone to leaking excessive unforced errors, something which could prove detrimental against the American.

If Collins maintains her good form on Sunday, she should be able to cross the finish line with ease.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid