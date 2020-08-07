Palermo Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head & prediction

The big-hitting Camila Giorgi has eked out two consecutive come-from-behind wins against younger opponents to reach the quarterfinals of the 2020 Palermo Ladies Open. And tonight, she takes on another top Next Gen star in the form of seventh seed Dayana Yastremska.

The Italian, who has been solidly backed by local crowds all week, will look to play the same aggressive brand of tennis that has gotten her this far. But that will not be easy against an equally powerful Yastremska.

Dayana Yastremska had a remarkable season last year

The young Ukrainian had a thoroughly impressive season in 2019, winning two titles and reaching a career-high ranking by the end of the year. And while her best results came on the faster surfaces, she gave ample evidence of her skills on clay too.

Dayana Yastremska beat seasoned claycourt players like Caroline Gracia and Samantha Stosur en route to a title in Strasbourg. She also got the better of the big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka twice in the space of 12 months, including once on clay.

Yastrenska herself has an ultra-aggressive playing style, as she constantly looks to hit baseline winners off either wing. But it's her movement and foot speed that make her a particularly threatening presence on the red clay.

Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Camila Giorgi will have the home crowd support

The head-to-head between the two women stands at a 1-1 deadlock. While Camila Giorgi won their first meeting - on the clay of Strasbourg back in 2017 - Dayana Yastremska got a measure of revenge at Wimbledon last year.

It's not surprising that the rivalry has been evenly matched so far, considering the similar styles of play that the two employ. Giorgi and Yastremska will fight tooth and nail for control of the baseline rallies, as neither of the two likes to back off.

If there's anything that separates the two, it has to be Yastremska's willingness to stay in a rally longer as compared to Giorgi's all-out aggression. The Ukrainian will need to be wary of not giving away too much of the initiative, while the Italian will have to try and temper her attack with a bit of patience.

Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

With there being so little to separate the two women on paper, this is bound to be a tight contest. It will come down to who can play the big points better, and based on what we have seen all week, Giorgi might just be the one to do that.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.