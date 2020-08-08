Palermo Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Fiona Ferro preview, head-to-head & match prediction

Camila Giorgi dug deep last night to make it to the semifinals of the 2020 Palermo Open. The Italian came through a three-hour marathon against seventh seed Dayana Yastremska, and now has a shot at making her first final at a claycourt event.

Giorgi has been in fine form all week. She registered wins against solid-looking opponents in the form of Rebecca Peterson and Kaja Juvan, before taking out Yastremska in an extraordinary display of grit.

Her opponent in the last four, France's Fiona Ferro, has had a more dominant run to this stage. Ferro hasn't dropped a single set all week and will be looking to carry the momentum all the way.

Fiona Ferro hasn't dropped a set all week

The young Frenchwoman peaked at the end of the first set in her quarterfinals and began firing winners at will against another local favorite in Sara Errani. She will have to battle the same atmosphere in the semifinals as the home fans will be firmly backing Giorgi, who has given them a lot to cheer this week.

The one thing that will be different for Ferro, however, is the power-packed game that Giorgi brings to the table. A stark contrast to Errani's guile and variation, Giorgi's brand of tennis involves a lot more baseline rallies and relentless hitting. And Ferro should be out on the practice courts preparing for that onslaught.

Camila Giorgi vs Fiona Ferro head-to-head

Camila Giorgi has showcased her powerful baseline game all week

This will be the first meeting between the two women and by the looks of it, is all set to be an intriguing clash. The Italian definitely has more experience at this level, but Ferro has herself won a tour level title so the stage isn't exactly new for her.

There's also very little that separates their performances this week. But Camila Giorgi has had to sweat it out more often, and that might give her an edge in tight situations.

She also has the more explosive overall game and will be looking to take on the role of the aggressor. That approach has worked well for her this week, and it'll be up to Ferro to try and shake things up and do something different.

Camila Giorgi vs Fiona Ferro prediction

While this seems like a well-balanced match-up on paper, it is Camila Giorgi who looks to be the stronger of the two. Buoyed by the support of her home crowd, the Italian has displayed commendable focus and control all week.

If Fiona Ferro can find a way to defuse Giorgi's power and force her into a corner, she can put herself in the reckoning. But that is a lot easier said than done.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in straight sets.