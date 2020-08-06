Palermo Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Kaja Juvan preview, head-to-head & match prediction

Home favorite Camila Giorgi is all set to take on young Slovenian star Kaja Juvan in the second round of the 2020 Palermo Ladies Open tonight.

The big-hitting Italian scored a good win over Rebecca Peterson in her last match. Giorgi really came into her own towards the end of the first set, and began firing winners into the open court almost at will.

While she would like to carry forward that momentum into the next match, it will not be easy against the Slovenian teenager.

Kaja Juvan had a big win over Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round

The talented youngster has already scored a few big wins in her short career, defeating the likes of Venus Williams in 2019 and Marketa Vondrousova earlier this week. She even gave Serena Williams a scare at last year's Wimbledon, taking the opening set quite convincingly.

Juvan seems to enjoy playing on the big stage, as was evident from her Wimbledon performance. And while the current scenario is completely different, Juvan can still be backed to hit with confidence and stand up to the pro-Giorgi Italian crowd.

The Slovenian has a strong baseline game, but has also spent enough time on the doubles court to have honed her skills at the net. Another positive aspect of her game is her movement and defense; she is one of those players who can keep making the opponent hit an extra ball to win the point.

Camila Giorgi vs Kaja Juvan head-to-head

Camila Giorgi relies heavily on her groundstrokes to win points

The two women have never played each other before, but have similar kind of firepower. Both Camila Giorgi and Kaja Juvan can hit big, and it will be interesting to see how that equation works out on the court.

If anything, Giorgi has a slightly more unstable game that her opponent. Even though she wins plenty of easy points through her ultra-aggressive approach, she often ends up balancing that out with unforced errors.

Juvan, on the other hand, has occasionally shown the ability to drag out points and force her opponent into errors. And that is exactly the sort of strategy that can do wonders against someone as volatile as Giorgi.

Camila Giorgi vs Kaja Juvan prediction

The odds are fairly even for this match, especially on paper. Kaja Juvan's style of play and recent form definitely inspire confidence in her capabilities, but Camila Giorgi was highly impressive in her first match at Palermo.

If the Italian can bring the same level of tennis to this one, things might end up going her way.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in two tight sets.