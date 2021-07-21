Palermo Open 2021: Danielle Collins vs Maddison Inglis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Danielle Collins vs Maddison Inglis

Date: 22 July 2021

Tournament: Palermo Ladies Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Palermo, Italy

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Danielle Collins vs Maddison Inglis preview

Top seed Danielle Collins will face Maddison Inglis in the second round of the 2021 Palermo Ladies Open on Thursday.

Collins had to battle hard against German qualifier Katharina Gerlach in her opener, saving set points in the first set before sealing a 7-5, 6-3 win. Inglis, on the other hand, swept past Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 6-3.

Collins has had a rather mixed season thus far. She failed to advance beyond the third round at any of the Grand Slams, but does have a couple of semi-final finishes to her name.

The American, who underwent surgery for endometriosis earlier this year, was forced to retire from her semi-final match at the Hungarian Open last week.

Nevertheless, she looked in decent touch in her opening-round match in Palermo and will hope to carry the momentum deep into the tournament.

Maddison Inglis

Her opponent on Thursday, Maddison Inglis, has found most of her success on the ITF circuit. Her most recent ITF title came in Perth last year and she has since been striving to rekindle her best form.

With just four main draw wins this year, the World No. 142 will have her task cut out against Collins.

Danielle Collins vs Maddison Inglis head-to-head

The only meeting between Danielle Collins and Maddison Inglis took place at the 2019 Sydney International, where the American prevailed in two tight sets. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of Collins.

Danielle Collins vs Maddison Inglis prediction

The odds are heavily stacked in Danielle Collins' favor. However, the American isn't in prime condition physically and Inglis will be looking to capitalize on that.

Danielle Collins

Both women enjoy playing an aggressive brand of tennis from the baseline. But Collins is the more powerful of the two and that could force Inglis to adopt a different strategy on Thursday. The Australian will need to try and mix things up with slices and forays into the net to try and throw the American off her game.

Serve could also be a huge differentiating factor. Collins won 74% of the points on her first serve during her opener and got broken just twice. As for Inglis, she won a dismal 52% of the points on first serve and conceded a whopping 14 break points.

If Inglis is to have any chance of winning this match, she will need some help from Collins. But the American has looked solid in recent weeks and should have enough firepower to subdue the Australian.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram