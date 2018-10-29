Paris Masters 2018: 5 contenders to look out for

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 29 Oct 2018, 23:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

As the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of 2018 starts off, a lot is at stake with the qualifying slots for the Nitto ATP Finals in London being up for grabs. It will be a race to the top of the rankings as well with a rejuvenated Novak Djokovic attempting to dislodge Rafael Nadal from the summit.

Rafael Nadal is playing his first tournament after retiring mid-way through his semi-final against Juan Martin Del Potro at the US Open and will have his task cut out against a formidable challenger in Djokovic.

The Serb, with 4 titles at the Paris Masters, has won more matches than any one else at this event. With Del Potro pulling out of the tournament due to injury and his participation at the ATP Finals being questionable, another slot maybe freed up for the showpiece event in London, making it an interesting slugfest between the top players.

Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori will qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals if they make the semi-finals. John Isner will qualify if he reaches the final. Dominic Thiem will qualify only if he wins the title.

We take a look at the top 5 contenders at the ATP Paris Masters 1000:

#5 Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson

The lanky South African won the Vienna Open last week and it propelled him to 6th in the ATP rankings, enabling him to cement his place at the ATP Finals. Brimming with confidence after his biggest career title win, Anderson will face Australian John Millman in the 1st round and could face off against his Vienna Open final opponent Kei Nishikori.

If Anderson were to win the title in Paris, he would probably have to beat both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the process. Anderson is one of few men to have beaten both of them and will be looking to grab his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

