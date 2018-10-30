Paris Masters 2018, Day 2: French players in action

Kausthub Swaminathan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 30 Oct 2018, 16:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adrian Mannarino celebrates his win over Humbert

The Rolex Paris Masters got off to a good start yesterday. Two matches went the distance with Feliciano Lopez coming from behind in a late evening thriller. But, on Day 2 we are going to concentrate on the home players, i.e., the Frenchmen. Yesterday only 2 of them were in action with Adrian Mannarino beating the other player, Humbert.

Today though, there are 6 French Players scheduled to play in a total of 5 matches. The day starts with Jeremy Chardy and finishes with Federer's Wimbledon conqueror Jo-Wilfred Tsonga. The second Frenchman in action will be Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The flamboyant, white-haired Benoit Paire is also in action, after getting through to the main draw. At nearly the same time an all-French affair between Lucas Pouille and Gilles Simon will be taking place on the Centre Court.

Here is a look at all the matches with French interests in Day 2 of the Paris Masters:

#1 Jeremy Chardy v Fernando Verdasco

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 3

Jeremy Chardy does not have the best of records. After being ranked 25 when he reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2013 his performance had slid down. He had exited a bunch of tournaments in the first and second round in subsequent years.

But, in 2018 Chardy has come back to the right track with an improved win-loss ratio to show. With a year-end ranking of 78 last year, this is an admirable return, giving him a boost up to 40.

Facing Fernando Verdasco isn't straightforward in most days and the kind of form he's in makes it tougher. But, the Frenchman will find solace in statistics as he has beaten the Spaniard in 3 out of their 4 encounters. Most recently he came out on top in the Cincinnati Masters earlier this year. However, considering both players' form Verdasco is likely to win this one.

Prediction - Fernando Verdasco to win in 3 sets.

1 / 5 NEXT