Paris Masters 2018: Novak Djokovic to become World No. 1 as Rafael Nadal pulls out

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 22 // 31 Oct 2018, 23:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic: Eyes on the top ranking

Novak Djokovic is all set to return to the World No. 1 ranking on Monday, November 5, after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters 2018 on Wednesday. Ahead of his second round meeting with compatriot Fernando Verdasco, the Spaniard withdrew from the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, citing abdominal pain.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he had been feeling the pain for the past few days especially when he was serving. It’s on the advice of his doctor that he decided to call it quits since playing could further aggravate the injury.

This is the latest blow for the southpaw in what has been yet another injury-plagued season for the 32-year-old. He was supposed to play his first match in nearly two months since pulling out of the US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro due to a right knee injury.

Earlier in the season, Nadal had suffered a hip injury while playing the Australian Open quarter-finals against Marin Cilic that necessitated a retirement and a subsequent break of more than two months.

At the French capital this week, Nadal and Djokovic were in the race for the No. 1 ranking with the one that progressed further all set to become the numero uno player in next week’s rankings. Nadal’s absence thus paves the way to the pinnacle of the rankings for the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion.

On Monday, the Serb will begin his fourth stint at the top and his 224th week overall. It is a remarkable turnaround for a player who was ranked as low as No. 22 in the earlier part of this season due to his struggles with an elbow injury.

It will mark the first time since Marat Safin in 2000 that a player ranked outside the world’s top 20 at one point in time will be at the summit. Even though the 14-time Major winner will dethrone Nadal from the top spot, the Year-End No. 1 ranking has not yet been ascertained as the French Open champion does still hold a chance of regaining it at the Nitto ATP Finals next month.

Djokovic, who won his opening round at the Paris Masters against Joao Sousa, is seeking his fifth title at this tournament this week.