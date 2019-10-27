Paris Masters 2019: 5 players to watch out for outside the Big 3

After witnessing some wonderful performances in Vienna and Basel, the focus now shifts to the Paris Masters which will be played in France from tomorrow. This is the last Masters 1000 tournament of the year, and it will see some of the finest players in the world taking part.

Some of these players have already announced themselves on the big stage, and are regarded as future stars of the tennis world. But they will have to contend with the Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic), who are also taking part in the event.

Last year’s edition was won by Karen Khachanov, and the out-of-form Russian will be eager to replicate that performance. Here, let us take a look at five players outside the Big 3 who have the potential to win the Paris Masters:

#1 Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is considered to be the next shining star of tennis. The 26-year-old finished as the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open this year. He has won four titles in 2019 - two on clay (Barcelona and Kitzbuhel) and two on hardcourt (Indian Wells and Beijing).

Thiem's destructive groundstrokes combined with his explosive movement can trouble any opponent. His calmness during pressure situations and willingness to change his game style based on the circumstances have made him a force to reckon with on all surfaces.

Thiem would be hoping to do well in back-to-back tournaments, having also reached the Vienna final where he will take on Diego Schwartzman.

