Paris Masters 2019, Daniil Medvedev vs Jeremy Chardy Second Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Daniil Medvedev seeks his fifth title of the year

From being someone whom almost nobody knew, Daniil Medvedev has swept up the rankings chart and has made waves for the past few months. From being an absolute nobody on the tour, the 23-year-old Russian has changed it all in a matter of 12 months by hopping up the ladder to the 4th rank. With 4 gigantic title wins in a single year and five final finishes including one at the US Open, Daniil Medvedev has arrived on the big scene and how! Having completely owned the hard court season so far, Medvedev will look to extend his dream run.

Coming into the Paris Masters as a favourite to bag the trophy, Daniil Medvedev has made it to the final of 6 consecutive tennis tournaments and will seek a seventh one at the French capital. When it comes to hardcourts, there is hardly anyone who can match Medvedev's skills at this point and his opponents are well aware of this. Having bagged the Sofia Open in February, Medvedev went ahead to land his first Masters title in Cincinnati, followed by back-to-back titles in St. Petersburg and Shanghai.

In his opener in Paris, Medvedev will be facing Frenchman Jeremy Chardy. In hot pursuit of claiming a fifth title this year and ending the four-title-tie for the year with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Medvedev is in sharp form. Jeremy Chardy, on the other hand, pulled off an excellent comeback in his first round match against Sam Querrey and was cheered on by his home crowd. Chardy, who is playing his 11th Paris Masters, brings a lot of experience to the tournament.

However, Medvedev's ruthless tennis is a treat to the sore eyes and often leaves the spectator baffled. Chardy won't have it easy and Medvedev will definitely push him a lot in the match.

Having already secured a place at the ATP World Tour Finals in London for the first time, Medvedev is already enjoying a dream run. With Federer having withdrawn from the Paris Masters, it's just Djokovic and Nadal who stand as real threats to the Russian. Under all likely circumstances, Medvedev won't have much trouble with Chardy and can sail smoothly into the next round.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Master 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (4) Daniil Medvedev v Jeremy Chardy at Centre Court around approx.12:00 A.M IST on 30th October 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.