Paris Masters 2019: Denis Shapovalov masterclass sends Alexander Zverev packing

The 2019 Paris Masters has produced quite a few upsets, with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Fabio Fognini, Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin all falling early.

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev also experienced similar fortunes as they were defeated by Grigor Dimitrov and Denis Shapovalov respectively.

Dimitrov put on a virtuoso display to send Thiem packing in straight sets - 6-3, 6-2. On the other hand, Canadian Denis Shapovalov put Alexander Zverev to the sword, coming away with a three-set victory - 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. The Canadian remained aggressive throughout the match and was helped by some sloppy play from Zverev.

Right from the get-go, Shapovalov looked on song and attacked the net constantly. Zverev had a 3-0 record against the Canadian entering this contest, but that counted for nothing once the two had set foot on the court.

Even though Zverev had a breakpoint during the eighth game on Shapovalov's serve, he failed to capitalize as the Canadian took the first set with a double break Shapovalov hit 12 winners in the first set while the German managed just four.

Zverev was under pressure early in the second set but he managed to stave off five breakpoints with his massive serve, eventually managing a hold.

A drop in Shapovalov's level midway through the second set handed the German a lifeline and Zverev capitalized with a break to move 4-2 up. However, he was immediately broken back as the Canadian inched close to victory. After the duo had traded holds, Shapovalov found himself serving to stay in the set.

Three forehand errors handed Zverev to set points, and although the Canadian managed to save those, he eventually crumbled under the pressure and conceded the set 7-5.

Zverev hit 14 winners and just nine unforced errors in a set that lasted 62 minutes. Shapovalov, on the other hand, hit 14 winners and 20 unforced errors, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.

Despite taking the second set, Zverev looked shaky and some terrible shot-making meant he conceded an early break to the Canadian. Buoyed by the early break of serve, Shapovalov reverted to his aggressive brand of tennis and comfortably held his own service games.

Another break of serve in the seventh game provided Shapovalov with the opportunity to serve out the match which he did, sealing the encounter in 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Shapovalov was exceptional at the net, winning 25 out of 31 points, while Zverev could only manage 12 out of 25 points when he ventured to the front of the court.

The German also struggled to deal with Shapovalov's weight of shot, winning only six points in rallies that extended to more than nine shots.

Shapovalov has experienced a late-season resurgence. He recently won the Stockholm Open and has followed it up with victories against Fabio Fognini and Zverev in the Paris Masters. He will next take on Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals.

As for Zverev, he will look to add some luster to what's been a disappointing season by making a deep run at the World Tour Finals in London.