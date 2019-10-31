Paris Masters 2019, Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov Third Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Dominic Thiem

There is simply no stopping Dominic Thiem as he cruised into the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Thiem prevailed over the big-serving Milos Raonic in three tight sets in his first match at the French capital this week. The Austrian took the first set tie-break before losing the second set and then pushed really hard to bag the third and the match in 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-4.

The recently-crowned champion at Vienna, Thiem has been in roaring form over the past couple of months. The World No. 5 has been enjoying a wonderful year of tennis as he has bagged several titles and made it to the French Open final as well. He even claimed his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells after defeating Roger Federer in the final.

Other than that, he also picked up titles in Barcelona, Kitzbuhel, Beijing, and lastly the one in Vienna, which is his home tournament. The 26-year-old Austrian will face the 28-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the third round for a place in the quarter-finals of the final Masters tournament of the year.

The matches between Thiem and Dimitrov have usually been known to be intense and long-drawn. While Dimitrov had fallen in the third round in his 2018 Paris Masters outing, Thiem crashed out in the semi-finals to eventual champion Karen Khachanov.

With their head-to-head record being tied at 2-2, it is difficult to predict in whose camp the match will sway. However, Thiem is currently in sharp form and Dimitrov has lost a little steam after his US Open triumph against Federer. Besides, having lost in the last-four in 2018, the Austrian will be doubly motivated to make amends this time and go all the way.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (5) Dominic Thiem v Grigor Dimitrov at Centre Court around approx. 5 P.M IST on 31st October 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.