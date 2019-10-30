Paris Masters 2019, Dominic Thiem vs Milos Raonic Second Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Dominic Thiem

After securing his first-ever title at home in Vienna, World No.5 Dominic Thiem will be gunning to continue his winning streak when he begins his challenge at the Paris Masters 2019 against Milos Raonic today.

The two are, however, on the opposite ends of the spectrum, considering their form and fitness. Raonic, a former Wimbledon runner-up, saw his 2019 season mired in injury struggles. Intermittent play has robbed him of a chance to build any kind of momentum.

Since the Rogers Cup in August, he has managed to play just three matches with two being at the Laver Cup. Having suffered yet another injury there, he was away for some more time and returned only last week at the Austrian capital, where he lost to Hyeon Chung in straight sets.

Thiem, on the other hand, is right now in the middle of his career-best season. Predominantly a clay-courter, this year he has been showing his improved comfort level on other surfaces, as demonstrated by his title wins at Indian Wells, Beijing and Vienna. The French Open runner-up is the only player this year to have triumphed in as many as five events on the ATP Tour.

Brimming with confidence after his success in Vienna on Sunday, Thiem would be the favourite in this clash on paper. Having said that, the Canadian is finding his feet once again after the injury break and if his 6-3, 6-2 first-round demolition of Cameron Norrie is anything to go by, then it indicates he is hungry to make an impact again.

Raonic powered 14 aces past Norrie in that match and would be looking to use his big serve today as well. Thiem and Raonic were involved in a marathon three-setter at Indian Wells this year which had two tie-breaks. If Raonic is feeling healthy again, he could pose quite a threat for the Austrian, especially because he does indeed have a 2-1 edge in their head-to-head record.

Thiem needs to ensure that he does not make a slow start and falls behind Raonic or else it could spell doom for him against a highly talented opponent who is determined to make up for lost time.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (5) Dominic Thiem vs Milos Raonic on Court Central at 3:30 pm IST on 30th October 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.