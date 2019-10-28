Paris Masters 2019: Men's singles draw analysis

2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 7

Following the conclusion of the last two ATP 500 tournaments of the season, the attention shifts to Paris for the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year. With two spots still to be filled for the World Tour Finals in London, there's a lot at stake for players like Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils among others.

On that note, let's take a look at the draw for the Paris Masters this year.

Top Half

Last year's runner-up, Novak Djokovic leads the way in the top half along with Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and David Goffin.

Djokovic could face Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round and Diego Schwartzman in the third round before squaring off against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic

Frances Tiafoe, who played a marathon match recently against Stan Wawrinka at the Swiss Indoors, will face Taylor Fritz in the first round and the winner of this contest will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Tsitsipas is not looking extremely confident on the court and both Tiafoe and Fritz will fancy their chances of defeating the young Greek.

Home hopeful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will face the Next-Gen talent, Andrey Rublev in the first round in what could turn out to be a fascinating encounter.

While David Goffin could potentially face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the third round, Dominic Thiem could clash with Milos Raonic in the second round.

Daniil Medvedev, who has been in sensational form, could face John Isner in the third round and Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals. If he makes it through those clashes, he is likely to set up a date with Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Daniil Medvedev with the Shanghai Masters trophy

Bottom Half

Rafael Nadal headlines the bottom half and is accompanied by his long-time rival, Roger Federer and the likes of Alexander Zverev, Borna Coric, Fabio Fognini, Gael Monfils, Stan Wawrinka, and Karen Khachanov.

The surprise winner of the Paris Masters last year, Khachanov faces a stiff challenge as he could square off against Matteo Berrettini in the third round. Berrettini, who was a semi-finalist in the recently concluded Vienna Open, is one of the top contenders for the remaining two spots at the ATP World Tour Finals.

Karen Khachanov with the Paris Masters title last year.

Federer, who is basking in the glory of his 10th title at Basel, is yet to confirm his participation at the Paris Masters this year although he is expected to feature.

Alexander Zverev could face Borna Coric in the second round. If Zverev manages to win the contest against Coric, he will then face the winner of the second-round match between Fabio Fognini and Denis Shapovalov.

Another local favorite Gael Monfils might have to face his fellow countryman Benoit Paire in the second round which would be an absolute treat to watch.

Stan Wawrinka, who withdrew from his quarter-final match against Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors, could face the out-of-form Marin Cilic in the second round.

If Wawrinka wins that contest, he will face Rafael Nadal for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fans could also be treated to a potential clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

Predicted Quarter-final Matches:

1) Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

2) Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem

3) Roger Federer vs Fabio Fognini/Alexander Zverev

4) Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov/Matteo Berrettini