Paris Masters 2019, Novak Djokovic vs Corentin Moutet, second round: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

Novak Djokovic

After a quarter-final defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Shanghai Masters, Novak Djokovic is back in Paris to try and win the final Masters 1000 event of the season for a staggering fifth time.

Djokovic's last title on the indoor hardcourts of Bercy came way back in 2015, when he completed a hat-trick of wins. Since then his struggles with his health kept him away from success at the French capital. It was only last year that he returned to the final again but was denied the title by a spirited Karen Khachanov.

While the Serb would be inspired to go one better this time, there is one more added source of motivation for the 32-year-old. The fight for the year-end No. 1 ranking has intensified with his nemesis, Rafael Nadal and if he has any aspiration to get that coveted ranking for the sixth time in his career, then nothing less than a title win this week would help him achieve that.

In his quest for the ultimate prize in Paris, the 16-time Grand Slam champion meets French lucky loser Corentin Moutet in his opening round. Currently ranked 97th in the world, the southpaw's tour-level win-loss record for the year is a meagre 4-9. As someone who plies his trade mostly in the Challengers and whose best performance in 2019 has been winning a couple of titles at that level, he should be coming in as an underdog against the World No. 1.

The two have never met before, which won't help the 20-year-old's cause. This is a match that Djokovic is expected to dominate and breeze through as he would make it a point to conserve his energy for the tougher latter rounds.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Corentin Moutet on Court Central at approx 10:30 pm IST on 30th October 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.