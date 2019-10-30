Paris Masters 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Adrian Mannarino second round: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

After a well-earned break, the newly-married Rafael Nadal returns to business at the Paris Masters tonight when he takes on local hope Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal's last match was at the Laver Cup in September where he beat Milos Raonic in straight sets soon after conquering the US Open for the fourth time in his career. An injury scare and fatigue forced him to pull out of his next assignment in Geneva, sending the fans into a tizzy.

But a month later, the southpaw is injury-free and raring to go as he hunts down his first crown on the slick indoor courts of Bercy.

The Paris Masters is more than just another Masters 1000 tournament for Nadal. It's not just Sunday glory that he is seeking but also the prized Year-End No. 1 ranking. The race for that has intensified and it certainly won't be easy with Novak Djokovic aiming for his fifth crown in Paris.

While the Serb is all set to relinquish his top rank to his Spanish nemesis next Monday, he will fight it out for the Year-End No. 1. However, if Nadal manages to triumph in the final at the Paris Masters, he will seal the Year-End ranking as well.

That could motivate the 12-time French Open winner to put his best foot forward this week. Every match will be crucial as Nadal will look to conserve some of his energy for the later rounds.

The Spaniard will look to quickly dispatch of World No. 43 Mannarino tonight. The former World No. 1 has a 1-0 edge in their head-to-head record having beaten the Frenchman 6-1, 7-6 (6) in their only encounter so far, on the hardcourts of Beijing three years ago.

With the kind of stellar form that Nadal has been in this season, a repeat of that result is on the cards.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (WC) Adrian Mannarino on Court Central at approx 12 am IST on 31st October 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.