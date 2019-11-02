Paris Masters 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov Semi-final: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

The heat has flared up on the indoor hardcourts of Paris with Rafael Nadal tearing into the semi-finals of the final Masters 1000 event of the year. With the intense battle between Nadal and Novak Djokovic still raging fiercely about who will be the Year-Ending World Number 1, the two are currently in a neck-to-neck contest. For Nadal, who has never won the Paris Masters, this is a rare opportunity to get back to the final and only the 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov stands in the way.

The odds are jarring when it comes to Shapovalov, as he has never made it to the final of a Masters tournament. However, that does not take anything away from the fact that he is immensely talented, which he has showcased very well this week so far.

The Israel-born Canadian shook the court when he took down Gilles Simon (who retired), Fabio Fognini and most importantly, Alexander Zverev, apart from inflicting a crushing defeat on Frenchman Gael Monfils in the quarters. Being in roaring form, the youngster clearly has little to lose coming into the match.

In addition to this, Shapovalov enjoys a certain dominance over the Spaniard on hardcourts, given how he won their encounter at the Canada Masters in 2017. Nadal, of course, predictably defeated him in their other encounter on clay in Rome the next year.

The newly-wed Rafael Nadal, who is currently enjoying a delightful form, is out there playing unbelievable tennis and wrapping up matches with sheer class. His matches against Stan Wawrinka and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga served as brilliant examples of the Spaniard's growing dominance over hardcourts.

To be fair, Nadal is a major favourite to win the Paris Masters this time and Shapovalov will have a tough job on his hands trying to keep Nadal away from claiming it. Hungry for being the World Number 1 again, Rafael Nadal will give it his all to notch up his first hardcourt victory over Shapovalov and make his way into the final.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (2) Rafael Nadal v Denis Shapovalov on Centre Court around approx. 9:00 pm IST on 2nd November 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.