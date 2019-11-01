Paris Masters 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga quarter-final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

With a solid 6-4, 6-4 demolition of Stan Wawrinka last night, Rafael Nadal is now three wins away from clinching the Paris Masters title for the very first time in his career. A title win is all the more significant this time around for it will also seal the Year-End World No. 1 ranking, which he is currently vying for with Novak Djokovic.

With so much at stake, Nadal clearly won't want to make any mistake. Thus far, the 19-time Grand Slam champion has shown he is in a ruthless mood as he looks to avoid squandering this golden opportunity.

The Spaniard's polished performance against the three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka bears enough proof of that. He converted two of the three break points he was presented with and saved both the breakpoints he faced on his own serve.

It was the perfect preparation for his clash against the resurgent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who knows a thing or two about performing at the Paris Masters. Having tasted glory on the indoor hardcourts of Bercy in 2008, the Frenchman is highly comfortable on this surface.

The 35th-ranked Tsonga, a former Australian Open runner-up, has even won a couple of titles on indoor hardcourts at Metz and Montpellier this year. The 34-year-old has been in roaring form this week, as validated by his wins over 10th seed Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev and Jan-Lennard Struff. If anything, the gritty 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) win over Struff last night underlines Tsonga's fighting spirit and hunger to excel even at this age.

Out of their 13 meetings, he has prevailed on four occasions, with his last victory coming on the hardcourts of Shanghai four years ago.

Unless Tsonga is worn out from the 2-hour-17-minute marathon that he was involved in with Struff yesterday, the Frenchman will not bow out without a fight.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (WC) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Court Central at approx 1 am IST on 2nd November 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.