Paris Masters 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka third round: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

It's just the third round at the Paris Masters 2019 today and what a blockbuster we have! Rafael Nadal meets Stan Wawrinka in what is sure to keep tennis fans excited.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal has the upper hand in this rivalry, leading the Swiss 18-3 but it is interesting to note that Wawrinka's last victory over Nadal came right here on the indoor hardcourts of Bercy in 2015. It was a quarter-final encounter where the match finished in two tight tie-breaks in favour of the Swiss.

A lot has happened since that meeting. In the intervening four years, the Spaniard has recorded five victories over the three-time Major winner with his most recent win coming on the clay courts of Madrid this year.

The 34-year-old Wawrinka has battled multiple injuries and has never managed to reach the pre-injury heights that saw him as a vicious competitor on the ATP Tour. Even though there have been sparks suggesting he is on the way back to the top, he hasn't been able to build on those due to his fitness problems.

A quarter-final at the US Open was followed by a runner-up finish to Andy Murray at Antwerp. However, he had to withdraw from his much-anticipated quarter-final showdown with Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors due to a back issue.

Having recuperated from it, Wawrinka arrived at the French capital right after that in search of his first title of the season. He did manage to perform pretty well against former US Open winner Marin Cilic, but Nadal could be a different ballgame altogether.

Firstly, the new-married World No.2 is well rested after a break. Secondly, he is doubly motivated this week as a first title win at the Paris Masters would not only give him a staggering 36th Masters 1000 crown but would also seal the Year-Ending No.1 ranking for him. The southpaw has a lot to play for this week and a polished 7-5, 6-4 win over Adrian Mannarino yesterday would validate he is indeed focussed on it.

This match has all the ingredients to be a three-set thriller. Even though indoor hardcourt isn't exactly the kind of surface Nadal enjoys playing on, he would still have the edge given his sheer ability to lift his game under pressure.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (16) Stan Wawrinka on Court Central at approx 12 am IST on 1st November 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.