Paris Masters 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more 

This week's Paris Masters happens to be the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event on the calendar. With the ATP World Tour Finals scheduled to take place in November, the Paris Masters forms the ultimate arena for players to bag crucial points before the November showdown. The battle for the Number 1 spot is furious and the Paris Masters acts as the perfect ground to help us gear up for the Tour Finals.

Roger Federer withdrew his name from the tournament in the ninth hour, citing injury issues post a dramatic 10th title win in Basel this weekend. Federer, who had won the 2011 Paris Masters, will give the Parisian tournament a miss this time to prepare well for the Tour Finals. However, it would definitely be Novak Djokovic who will be headlining the tournament along with Rafael Nadal, who leads the race to be the year-ending World Number 1.

Djokovic is no stranger to the fast courts of Paris and has often played the most sensational tennis on this particular surface. Having collected all 9 of the Masters titles in his career so far, he would be raring to lay his hands on the trophy for the fifth time this year. There is almost a neck-to-shoulder race between Nadal and Djokovic at this point, with both of them silently aiming to be the year-ending World Number 1.

Other than the obvious favourite seeds of Nadal and Djokovic in the fray, there is also the highly impactful Daniil Medvedev, who will be coming off his recent win in Shanghai. The 23-year-old Russian has been producing a sublime quality tennis of late, especially on the hard courts with titles collected in Cincinnati and Shanghai. Dominic Thiem is also set to pose as a threat to the dominance of Nadal and Djokovic on Parisian grounds.

As things promise to look exciting in the final week of October with the last Masters tournament of the year, the Race to London will only intensify now. Djokovic, who struggled past injury issues, is back to try and win in Paris again. Being the last event on the Masters calendar, the Paris Masters will be replete with nail-biting action and a lot of drama on court.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Master 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.