Paris Masters 2020: Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: 4 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 5.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

World No. 36 Adrian Mannarino will take on the 51st-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in a battle of two unseeded players in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Mannarino has arrived at the Paris Masters after his best performance of the year at the Astana Open. As the third seed at that ATP 250 tournament, the Frenchman did not drop a set all the way to the final where he was defeated by John Millman.

The sizzling run understandably helped the 32-year-old gain confidence as he knocked out the 26th-ranked Dusan Lajovic 7-6(5), 6-3 in the first round at the French capital on Tuesday. Mannarino will look to bring that same form when he faces off against Nishioka.

Yoshihito Nishioka in Cologne

The Japanese, on his part, put up a gutsy display against the 57th-ranked Pablo Andujar. Losing a tight first set 5-7 to the Spaniard could not deter the World No. 51 and Nishioka came storming back to complete a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win in 2 hours 14 minutes.

Advertisement

Nishioka, thus, continues his resurgence after a strong performance at Cologne 2 where he reached the quarterfinals. The Japanese had begun the season with a fabulous campaign at Delray Beach that saw him finish as the runner-up to Reilly Opelka. He, however, failed to replicate that effort on season restart and it was only when the tour moved to Cologne did he finally begin showing the sparks.

Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Adrian Mannarino and Yoshihito Nishioka so their current head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

The clash between Adrian Mannarino and Yoshihito Nishioka presents a rare battle of lefties, although with different styles. Mannarino is adept at changing the pace of rallies with his flat forehand which should come in handy indoors. He can also throw in the occasional dropshot for which Nishioka needs to be ready.

Even though the Japanese does move well, his lack of power should work against him indoors. Besides, Nishioka was involved in a long match with Andujar and that could affect his performance further.

Prediction: Adrian Mannarino to win in straight sets.