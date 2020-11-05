Paris Masters 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 5 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match Timing: Not before 6:30 pm local time, 11 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will be hunting for a quarterfinal berth when he takes on World No. 36 Adrian Mannarino at the Paris Masters on Thursday.

If there were any concerns about Zverev being distracted by the allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-girlfriend, he put them to rest in style on Wednesday. The German made a thunderous start to his Paris Masters campaign, pummelling rising star Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

The victory extended the double Cologne champion's winning streak on indoor hardcourts to nine.

Zverev produced eight aces and didn't face a single break point on his way to victory, which he achieved in just 55 minutes. The 23-year-old won 88% of his first serve points in an utterly dominant display.

Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino meanwhile got past his second round match against Yoshihito Nishioka in starkly contrasting fashion. Mannarino had to battle for 2 hours and 47 minutes to douse the challenge of the Japanese, recording a gritty 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 win.

The Frenchman produced a strong serving performance in the match, sending down nine aces and winning 83% of his first serve points. He seems determined to continue his recent resurgence and build on his Nur-Sultan runner-up appearance last week.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Alexander Zverev has a flawless 4-0 head-to-head record over Adrian Mannarino. Two of their four meetings took place this year, the first of which was at the US Open - where the German posted a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win.

They next locked horns as recently as Cologne 2, where Zverev came away a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 winner.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Having played each other twice in the last two months, there won't be many secrets between Alexander Zverev and Adrian Mannarino. But the German does come into this match as the overwhelming favorite, especially given his pristine record against Mannarino.

Moreover, Zverev's current form is too good to be ignored. After winning two confidence-boosting titles in his last couple of tournaments, the US Open runner-up would be keen to continue his strong run.

But Mannarino won't be an easy opponent by any means, as shown by the fact that he has taken a set off the German in each of their last two meetings. If the Frenchman can get his serve and flat forehands going, he can definitely make it competitive.

All things considered though, Zverev should have the last laugh.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.