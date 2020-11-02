Paris Masters 2020: Andrey Rublev vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Radu Albot

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Andrey Rublev vs Radu Albot preview

Andrey Rublev with the trophy after winning the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria

Andrey Rublev is undoubtedly the hottest player on the ATP Tour right now. The Russian won the Erste Bank Open on Sunday to claim his tour-leading fifth title of the year. Besides, he is also tied with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the most wins on the ATP Tour this year with both recording 39 victories.

Rublev has won 19 of his last 20 matches (and his last 15 matches at the ATP 500 level) and has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in London for the first time in his career. One only hopes that the Russian is able to sustain his energy level in Paris this week and then in London.

30-year-old Radu Albot is currently ranked No. 90 in the world but was as high as No. 39 in August of last year. The Moldovan has a history of firsts when it comes to tennis in his country - he is the first player from his nation to break into the Top 100 in the world, win an ATP singles title as well as an ATP doubles title. He also holds the record for Moldova in the Davis Cup for the most singles wins (28) and total wins (41).

Albot has a 5-9 record since the tour resumed in August after the tennis shutdown, highlighted by a quarter-final appearance at the Bett1Hulks Indoors event in Cologne.

Andrey Rublev vs Radu Albot head-to-head

Radu Albot at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in September

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour. However, they have met twice at the ATP qualifying and Challenger level with Albot winning both of those matches, which came in 2015 and 2016.

Andrey Rublev vs Radu Albot prediction

On paper, Andrey Rublev is the overwhelming favourite in this match. The Russian is playing the best tennis of his life and is in the midst of a purple patch. Rublev can hit with power and accuracy off both flanks and his serve has improved considerably over the past season as has his consistency.

Albot does not have the same power and serve of Rublev - he tends to be more of a counterpuncher but covers the court extremely well and will try to engage Rublev in long baseline exchanges. The lucky loser has already scored two wins this week - one in qualifying and a three-set upset win over the 33rd-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of main draw on Monday.

If the Russian is not fatigued after having played almost non-stop since the tour resumed, he should be able to come through this match in straight sets.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets