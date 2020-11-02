Paris Masters 2020: Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 32 (Second round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Advertisement

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson preview

23-year-old Borna Coric, a former junior World No. 1 who was touted to be the next big star in men's tennis, has taken some time to establish himself on the ATP Tour. Coric peaked at No. 12 a couple of years ago, but injuries and inconsistency during the week-in week-out grind of the tour have held him back from breaking into the top 10.

Coric is now ranked No. 24 in the world. His best results this year include his first ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open, and a runner-up finish at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia earlier this month (where he lost to the red-hot Russian Andrey Rublev).

Jordan Thompson at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros

The 26-year-old Jordan Thompson meanwhile had a breakout season in 2018 where he reached eight finals on the ATP Challenger circuit, winning three of them. Thompson reached his first ATP final last year on grass at Rosmalen, and made the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time at this year's US Open.

The Aussie is now ranked No. 61 in the world, down from his peak of No. 43 last July.

Advertisement

Australian Jordan Thompson is through to the last 16 of the US Open after beating Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin in straight sets in the third round.



The 26-year-old from Sydney has reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career https://t.co/mvNW4YOd6s — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) September 5, 2020

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Borna Coric during his fourth round match against Jordan Thompson at the 2020 US Open

Borna Coric and Jordan Thompson have met once at the ATP Tour level, with Coric leading the head-to-head 1-0.

Their match took place at the recent US Open, where Coric won in straight sets to end Thompson's best run at a Major thus far.

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson prediction

It's been a decent run for the Borna Coric since the return of the circuit; he has had some big weeks balanced by some early exits. At last week's Vienna event, Coric was beaten by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in two tight sets.

Simply too good 🙌@DjokerNole pushes past Borna Coric 7-6 6-3 to reach the last eight at #ErsteBankOpen in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/X7h395Rxkf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Jordan Thompson on the other hand has struggled to string together back-to-back wins since the tour resumption. He has a 3-6 record outside of his US Open run.

Both players scored straight-sets wins in the first round - Coric over Marton Fucsovics and Thompson over Federico Delbonis. Coric and Thompson play a similar game - neither overpowers their opponents with their serve or groundstrokes, and instead they prefer building rallies from the baseline.

But Coric is the more consistent player of the two, with a little more weight behind his shots and much more experience at the bigger stages.

Prediction: Borna Coric to win in straight sets.