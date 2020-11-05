Paris Masters 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman

Date: 6 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: 2 pm local time, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Diego Schwartzman is one win away from qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev is vying to reach his first final of 2020 at the Paris Masters, but faces a tough quarterfinal opponent in World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman on Friday.

This time last year, Medvedev was riding a red-hot streak; he had made six straight finals, from Washington all the way to Shanghai. The Russian won two Masters 1000 titles and finished as a runner-up at the US Open during that run, and was looking like the biggest contender to the Big 3.

But Medvedev hasn't enjoyed anywhere close to the same kind of success in 2020. He has compiled an 18-10 W-L record this year, and has reached just two semifinals.

The 24-year-old looked in trouble in Thursday's Round of 16 match too, dropping the first set to Alex de Minaur. But Medvedev upped the ante in the second and third sets, winning 90% of his first serve points to eventually come away with the win.

Diego Schwartzman meanwhile is looking to qualify for this month’s Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. And he will be guaranteed the last spot at the event if he advances to the semifinals in Paris.

The Argentine's road to the last eight has been quite comfortable, with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Richard Gasquet offering little resistance.

Schwartzman has now made the quarterfinals of consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments for the first time in his career. At his last such event, the Italian Open in Rome, the 28-year-old had scored a scintillating win over 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal.

Schwartzman did well following that result too, making the last four at the French Open and the championship match at Cologne 1.

Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Diego Schwartzman at the ATP Cup earlier this year.

Daniil Medvedev leads Diego Schwartzman 3-0 in the head-to-head between the two. The pair's last encounter came at the ATP Cup, where Medvedev was involved in a hot-headed exchanged with the chair umpire.

Medvedev had also supposedly been disrespectful to the Argentine after winning the first set, as per Schwartzman's account. The Russian won the match in three sets, but Schwartzman has since revealed that he doesn't greet him anymore.

Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Diego Schwartzman serves to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Daniil Medvedev has been a shadow of his 2019 self this season, and would be desperately hoping for some momentum heading into the new year. But Diego Schwartzman has been playing solid tennis this week in Paris, hitting cleanly off both wings.

Although Schwartzman's favorite surface is clay, he does have the ability to step in and take the ball early on quicker indoor surfaces. If the Argentine can break down Medvedev's forehand in the longer rallies with consistent depth and pace, he would have a very good chance of confirming his ATP Finals spot on Friday.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets.