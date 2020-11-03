Paris Masters 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Kevin Anderson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Kevin Anderson

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six/Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Kevin Anderson preview

Third-seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Kevin Anderson for the second time inside a week after recently losing to the latter in Vienna. This time they will face each other in the second round of the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters.

Daniil Medvedev received a bye in his opening round by his seeding and this will be his first match since the loss to Anderson a few days ago. It remains to be seen if the Russian has made any tactical changes from that match given how he had no answer to the Protean’s serve.

The former US Open runner-up has shown a sharp decline in form since the US Open. Medvedev lost in the opening round at Hamburg as well at Roland Garros. At St. Petersburg, he made the second round before losing to another big-server in Reilly Opelka.

At the Erste Bank Open, it seemed that Daniil Medvedev had finally gotten back some semblance of form after defeating Jason Jung and the dangerous Vasek Pospisil. However, the flaws in the Russian’s game were once again unfounded against an experienced campaigner in Kevin Anderson.

Kevin Anderson

The tall South-African faced Laslo Djere in his opening round clash in Paris and led 5-2 with a double-break. However, the Serb was forced to retire due to injury.

This would afford Anderson some much-needed rest as he made a deep run at the recently concluded Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The former Wimbledon runner-up made the semis there before losing to eventual champion Andrey Rublev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Kevin Anderson head-to-head

The head-to-head between Daniil Medvedev and Kevin Anderson currently stands at 1-0 in favor of the South-African.

The two played each other last Friday and Anderson won in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Daniil Medvedev vs Kevin Anderson prediction

Daniil Medvedev serving to Kevin Anderson in Vienna.

When the two players faced each other in Vienna, Daniil Medvedev could create just a single break-point opportunity for himself throughout the match. The sheer pace of Anderson’s serve made it very difficult for the Russian to unleash the quality returns that he is capable of.

The Russian has a good serve of his own but unless he finds an answer to Anderson’s missile-like delivery, there isn’t much he can do.

The Protean will be more comfortable in tie-breaks as well courtesy of his first-serve.

The key for the third-seed will be to afford himself a bit more time on the return by taking a step or two backward. At the same time, Medvedev must also be wary of Anderson’s ability to close out points at the net.

Prediction: Kevin Anderson to win in three sets