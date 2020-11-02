Paris Masters 2020: David Goffin vs Norbert Gombos preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: David Goffin vs Norbert Gombos

Date: 3 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 32 (Second round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

David Goffin vs Norbert Gombos preview

David Goffin, the No. 8 seed at the Paris Masters, has had a difficult time since the resumption of the tour. The Belgian has been knocked out in the first round of the last three tournaments he has played.

Goffin will be desperate to go deep in Paris this week, and put this torrid run of results behind him.

The 29-year-old has a decent record on hardcourts, having won three out of his four career titles on the surface. He will be hoping to make short work of qualifier Norbert Gombos on Tuesday, and build up some much-needed momentum.

Gombos, on his part, has done well in the tournament so far. He dropped just one set in two qualifying rounds, despite playing seeded opponents on both occasions.

The Hungarian then faced Italy's Marco Cecchinato in the first round, and took him out in straight sets. Gombos fired nine sets and won 84% of the points on his first serve in the match, finishing with a 6-2, 7-6(2) scoreline.

David Goffin vs Norbert Gombos head-to-head

David Goffin and Norbert Gombos have met once on tour before, with Goffin leading the head-to-head 1-0. Their match took place in the Round of 64 at the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters, which the Belgian won 6-1, 6-4.

David Goffin vs Norbert Gombos prediction

While David Goffin is not in great form at the moment, he still goes in as the favorite in this match. The Belgian is one of the most technically sound players on tour at the moment, with reliable groundstrokes off both wings. He also moves well on the court, and can outmaneuver his opponents in long rallies.

Norbert Gombos will hope to build on his first-round victory in Paris

Norbert Gombos has been solid in the qualifying rounds of ATP tournaments lately, but has found it difficult to retain that form in the main draw. In that respect, his first-round win over Cecchinato on Monday will have given him plenty of confidence.

Still, the Slovak has a win-loss ratio of 6-7 this year, and he might find it difficult to topple an elite player like Goffin.

Prediction: David Goffin to win in three sets.