Paris Masters 2020: Diego Schwartzman vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (6) Diego Schwartzman vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 5 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Diego Schwartzman vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Red-hot Argentine Diego Schwartzman will face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday in the third round of the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters.

Seeded number six, Diego Schwartzman began his Paris Masters campaign with a comfortable straight-sets win over Richard Gasquet in the second round. Schwartzman maintained a high first serve rate at 75% and won 80% of his first serve points, while breaking the home favorite thrice in the match.

At the moment, Schwartzman is one of the most in-form players in the world. He comes off the back of a career-best Grand Slam performance at the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals. The Argentine also reached the final in Rome and started off his indoor hardcourt season by finishing runner-up at ATP Cologne 2.

Diego Schwartzman is in pole position to clinch the final spot for the ATP Finals, and a first quarter-final appearance in Paris should all but do the job for him.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina got his first-ever main draw win at the ATP Masters 1000 level in the opening round, beating the 2018 champion Karen Khachanov in three sets. The Spaniard continued his run beating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the second round in straight sets.

Like Schwartzman, Davidovich Fokina also had a year of career-best performances, with his most impressive run coming at the US Open where he reached the Round of 16. The 21-year-old would be looking to cap off his year in style by reaching a Masters quarter-final for the first time in his career.

Diego Schwartzman vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Schwartzman is one of the best players in the world right now

The head-to-head between Diego Schwartzman and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina currently stands at 2-0 in favor of the Argentine.

The pair's most recent meeting came a couple of weeks back in Cologne 2, where the Argentine fought back hard from a set deficit to win in three sets. Schwartzman edged out a tight second set in a tiebreak before sailing through the deciding set to complete the comeback win.

Diego Schwartzman vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Diego Schwartzman is playing some of the best tennis of his career right now. The diminutive Argentine has, at times, been unplayable from the baseline, retrieving everything the opponent has thrown at him with interest.

Schwartzman can hit solid groundstrokes off both wings and likes to go on the offensive from counter-punching positions. Historically though, the World No. 9 has struggled on faster surfaces and in indoor conditions as a result of lacking an imposing serve.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's troubles also revolve around his sub-par serve and inability to consistently hold under pressure. But the Spaniard has one of the best drop shots on the tour and can hit powerful groundstrokes, both of which are big weapons in indoor conditions.

The match should see a lot of service breaks, akin to their recent meeting in Cologne in similar conditions, which had as many as 15 breaks of serve.

Schwartzman starts as the favorite, but looking at their Cologne match, it isn't expected to be a straightforward result for the Number 6 seed.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets.