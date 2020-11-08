Paris Masters 2020 final: Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: 8 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Final

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match Timing: Not before 3:00 pm local time, 7:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will look to win his third title in a row when he takes on third seed Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday.

Keeping all his off-court issues aside, Alexander Zverev has been a picture of steely focus all week. The 23-year-old came to the French capital in imperious form having captured a couple of titles in Cologne. He continued to strike the ball with that same aggression in Paris and has dismissed the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic, Adrian Mannarino, Stan Wawrinka, and now Rafael Nadal, for his 12th win in a row.

The 2020 US Open runner-up has dropped only one set all week, against Mannarino. Even an apparent thigh injury while facing Wawrinka could not throw him off. This has been probably the best version of the German since he won the biggest title of his young career at the ATP Finals in 2018.

Daniil Medvedev

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev's season has unfolded in a very different way. The Russian has completely failed to emulate his heroics from last year. Other than the ATP Cup and the US Open, the Russian did not feature in a semifinal in any tournament this year prior to this week. The Paris Masters is the first tournament of 2020 where Medvedev has finally managed to reach the final.

After a retirement win over Kevin Anderson, Medvedev overcame the in-form Alex de Minaur in three sets which did a world of good to his confidence level. In the quarterfinals and the semifinals, the 2019 Shanghai Masters champion dispatched Diego Schwartzman and Milos Raonic.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

With a 5-1 lead in their head-to-head record, Alexander Zverev has the upper hand in this rivalry. In fact, four out of five of Zverev's wins came in straight sets, which further underlines the German's comfort level in playing the Russian.

The only time Medvedev managed to turn the tables on the World No. 7 was at the Shanghai Masters final last year. Being in the middle of a purple patch, the 2019 US Open runner-up blew away Zverev 6-4, 6-1 in a spectacular display.

Alexander Zverev, however, did not waste time in extending his winning record over the Russian and he did it at the very next opportunity. At the 2019 ATP Finals, the-then defending champion edged Medvedev 6-4, 7-6(4).

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Alexander Zverev has turned over a new leaf with the advent of the indoor season. For months, the German was plagued by too many double faults leaking from his racquet. A passive approach to rallies caused him to be involved in many long matches.

Since the Cologne events at home, Zverev finally seems to have shaken his troubles off and is filled with a newfound belief. The Paris Masters has been the biggest example.

Zverev has produced 48 aces this week with a whopping 19 against the dangerous Adrian Mannarino who was the only one to take a set off him. While the fantastic serve has been the backbone of his success, Zverev's forehands have finally got back their sheen. Striking the ball with depth, precision and aggression, the World No. 7 is the hot favorite to win the title.

Of course Medvedev won't be an easy customer to deal with by any means. The Russian has struck 35 aces and has been winning a lot of his first-serve points. Against Schwartzman, Medvedev won 27 out of his 28 first-serve points and needs to get it going against Zverev.

Unless he is able to make a strong start and make a dent in the confidence level of Zverev, the latter will be hard to stop. Zverev, on his part, will look to finish rallies with his deadly down-the-line forehands that has worked well for him all week, and especially in his last-face-off against Medvedev.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.