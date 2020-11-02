Paris Masters 2020: Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 2 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Karen Khachanov faces off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters on Monday.

Khachanov comes into the tournament on the back of a very eventful one month on tour. The Russian played some solid tennis at his home tournament in St. Petersburg before bowing out in the quarterfinal against Milos Raonic, and followed that up with a heated encounter in Antwerp.

The 24-year-old suffered a dramatic defeat at the hands of Dan Evans in the Antwerp second round, where the umpire made a series of erroneous line calls. To make things worse, Khachanov then lost in the first round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna (to Grigor Dimitrov).

Although his confidence is low, Khachanov has won the Paris Masters in the past; that could be a big source of motivation to finish his season on a high note.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina meanwhile is one of the highly touted young players on tour at the moment. And the 21-year-old is showing considerable signs of improvement in various parts of his game.

Davidovich Fokina comes into the match on the back of a semifinal and a quarterfinal run respectively in the double-header of ATP events in Cologne last month. Moreover, he rounded out his qualifying matches in Paris without too many complications.

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The first round encounter between Karen Khachanov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is the first on tour between the pair, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Karen Khachanov at the 2020 French Open

Karen Khachanov comes into the match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the undoubted favorite. But his motivation and confidence seem to have taken a considerable hit after his controversial loss in Antwerp, where he contested a wrong line call to the extent of shouting and kicking the chair-umpire's seat.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on the other hand seems to be in a rich vein of form, and would likely be able to take advantage of Khachanov's recent distractions. The young Spaniard likes playing on quick hardcourts where his clean groundstrokes, solid movement and deft drop shots make him a formidable force for any opponent.

Having won this tournament in 2018, Khachanov certainly has the tools to do well on indoor hardcourt. The Russian will look to take control of the rallies early with his massive forehand, but that's a task easier said than done given the form of his opponent.

Prediction: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.