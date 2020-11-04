Paris Masters 2020: Marin Cilic vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Marin Cilic vs Ugo Humbert

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 16 (Third round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing:

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Marin Cilic vs Ugo Humbert preview

Former semifinalist Marin Cilic has had a reversal of fortunes at this week's Paris Masters. Having entered the tournament with a 13-10 win-loss record for the season, the Croat scored a couple of solid wins to make it to the last 16.

He now faces another tough test in form of local favorite Ugo Humbert - who is on a seven-match winning streak going back to the third week of October.

Ugo Humbert

The Frenchman raced to the title in Antwerp, beating the likes of Alex de Minaur and Pablo Carreño Busta en-route. That win also saw him rise to a career high ranking of no. 32, which would have come in as an additional boost ahead of the season's last big event.

That seems to have been the case, given than the 22-year-old has managed to eke out two very difficult wins against quality opponents in Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Humbert has relied heavily on his indomitable serving abilities throughout the week, something that has helped him dig his way out of situations in which his groundstrokes misfired.

Marin Cilic vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Cilic used his forehand to great effect in his first round against Felix Auger Alliasime

This will be the first meeting between the two big-serving opponents, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Marin Cilic vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Cilic is clearly the more experienced of the two players, and has had considerable amount of success on the Masters 1000 level. That said, he hasn't had too many match wins to show for this season.

The 32-year-old did exceptionally well here to turn around his year, showcasing his vintage all-court skills. He has been particularly impressive off the forehand side, which has won him quick points in both his matches here.

He will definitely be up against things in the match-up against Humbert, who plays a very similar brand of tennis. If anything, the latter has proven he possesses a more reliable backhand - something that could come in handy during the longer rallies.

Both men will look to take control of this match early and one should not expect too many long points. It could come down to that extra bit of self-belief during the big points, and given how well Humbert has done to back himself in the last two weeks or so, he might just be able to edge out his opponent in this one.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.