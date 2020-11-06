Paris Masters 2020: Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 6 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Approx 4 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert preview

Former finalist and tenth seed at this year's tournament, Milos Raonic seems to have taken little time to bounce back from an injury scare at last month's European Open.

The Canadian, who reached the summit clash at the Paris Masters back in 2014, has been dominant in his three wins so far. He is now set to play in his seventh quarterfinal of the season, but faces a tough task ahead.

Raonic's opponent in this one will be home favourite Ugo Humbert, who has been playing some fine tennis of late himself.

Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert's big game has been on the showcase here in Paris, having won him some very tight matches. His run of good form began in Antwerp last month. Having won the title there, he is now on an eight-match winning streak.

Humbert's upsets this week include the second-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas and a pre-quarterfinal victory over Marin Cilic. He will now set his eyes on a first Masters 1000 semifinal.

And that would be a good stepping stone for the youngster, who at the age of 22, has already proven his prowess by winning two ATP titles. Against Raonic, he faces an opponent who brings a lot of firepower - something that he has already had to deal with in his last two matches.

Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Raonic enjoys playing in the indoor conditions at the Paris stadium.

This will be the first career meeting between the two players, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Milos Raonic will enter this match-up as the clear favorite to win. Given the kind of upsets that Humbert has managed to cause this week, the Canadian will also face a lot of pressure to win.

Luckily for him, the matches in Paris would have definitely taken a toll on Humbert's body. The 22-year-old has had to battle some very tough matches and looked exhausted at the end of his win over Cilic.

Humbert will have very little time to recover and get in shape for this quarterfinal. Raonic, who will be well aware of the situation, could then look to take the initiative and keep his opponent on the run.

One wouldn't have picked this one to have too many long rallies, but the current scenario could make things even more interesting. Humbert, in particular, will look to win points within the first few shots and conserve all his energy.

If the young Frenchman can find a way to stay solid on serve, he would fancy winning another tie-break to start the match with. Losing a tight opening set would similarly hamper his chances. And despite his impeccable recent record in three setters, it is Raonic who might be at an advantage the longer the match goes on.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in three sets